Good news for couples who are planning to tie the knot, you can now do pre as well post-wedding photoshoots at historic monuments and museums in Jaipur. If you are interested in doing so, you just need to pay a fixed amount of money and you will get exclusive access to the pink city's monuments for wedding shoots, as per a report by Indian Express.

Senior officials at the Art, Literature, Culture, and Archaeology Department, confirmed this and said that a notification was issued on February 1, while the order for the same was issued on February 2 by the department.

"The issue of such shoots were earlier embedded in the ticketing system and was not institutionalised. We have observed that people want to be a part of pre-and post-wedding shoots and that they want to shoot exclusive pictures without the crowd because it's a special moment for them. It also adds to experiential tourism for the public as it becomes a moment of their life which they will never forget and may also come back to mark anniversaries of the event," Mugdha Sinha, Secretary, Art, Literature, Culture and Archaeology Department, told the portal.

Mugdha said that as of now the new policy is implemented in Jaipur, as the city has the most demand. If you wish to do pre-and post-wedding shoots at historical monuments/ museums, then you need to pay Rs 5,000 every two hours if you plan to do the shoot during office hours. The publication further reported that if the shoot takes place before or after office hours, then you will have to pay Rs 15,000 per hour.

You can explore wedding shoots in Jaipur including places like Amber Palace, Albert Hall, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh, Vidhyadhar ka Bagh, Sisodia Rani ka Bagh and Isarlat.

