Wedding on the cards? If yes, the first and foremost thing that most women panic about is their wedding trousseau. Be it your own wedding or your friend’s, sister’s wedding, a lehenga is one wedding outfit that never goes out of trend. Ladies begin their hunt months before the wedding date so that there is nothing that goes wrong on the D-day.

Finding the perfect lehenga can be a daunting task because we know how women are so picky about their outfits. The right shade, intricate work, the perfect fit- all these criteria should be met. It is only then when a woman is truly happy and contended about her choice.

Now we definitely can’t help you with your fittings and color, but we could certainly help you with some of the best places in Delhi from where you can buy your wedding lehenga. Delhi is popular for shopping and its vibrant streets. So here is our list of places for you. Start hunting!

1. Chandni Chowk

When in Delhi, the first name that runs through anybodys mind is Chandni Chowk that is a shopping hub. The place is famous not just for wedding lehenga, but you will find your entire wedding trousseau here. The hustle-bustle of Chandni Chowk will give you a proper wedding feel and your shopping experience is definitely going to be a memorable one. The place boasts of several shops that sell some really exquisite wedding lehengas. Om Prakash Jawahar Lal, Asiana Couture and Surya Sarees are some of the shops among several others that sell beautiful lehenga in varied styles and colors. Now since you have already made up your mind to do street shopping, do not forget to keep your bargaining skills handy. If you don’t like what you see in Chandni Chowk, you can even show some designs you looked up online and ask them to get it made for you. Talk to the shopkeepers of Chandni Chowk and you will be surprised to see the kind of fashion knowledge they have. Most shops also sell designer replicas, while there are some shops that also sell Bollywood inspired lehengas like the Anarkali Bazaar. So you now know that Chandni Chowk is probably one of the best places to buy lehenga in Delhi.

2. Hauz Khas

Hauz Khas is home to numerous fashion boutiques that sell stunning designer lehenga pieces. The beautiful alleys of Hauz Khas have a line of bridal shops and also several cafes for you to take breaks amidst all the shopping. Of all the shops that you will find at Hauz Khas, the most popular ones are the Ogaan and Ole Couture. Ogaan is owned by a lady named Kavita Bhartia and her lehengas are classy and up to the minute fashionable and at the same time, the prices are pretty reasonable. Ole Couture does have a spectacular collection of lehengas too; however, they are a bit on the expensive side. If you don’t mind splurging out a little, these boutiques are sure to impress you with the kind of collection they have. These outlets do not entertain bargaining and thus make up your mind to be okay with the prices you hear or see.

3. Karol Bagh

Yet another place that has an array of lehengas put up on display is Karol Bagh. It is one of the most popular places in Delhi that is a favorite among people for their beautiful sarees, lehengas and also men’s wear. Earlier, the popularity was because of their reasonable prices. However today, they sell outfits ranging from expensive to also budget-friendly. The collection is varied and they have the latest styles incorporated in their designs. Frontier Bazaar, Chhabra 555, Meena Bazaar and the renowned Karol Bagh saree house are some of the most sought after outlets for bridal lehenga. You will find a touch of Bollywood in most outfits here. If you want a mid-range lehenga, Meena Bazaar is where you should be and for high range, exquisite designer lehengas, you also have brands like Satya Paul or Frontier Raas.

4. Lajpat Nagar Market

Among the several, a famous market of Delhi, Lajpat Nagar is a hot favorite among shopaholics. Many people frequent this place for wedding lehengas and sarees. You will get some of the best bridal lehengas at pocket-friendly prices. Libas, Rudrakashi are some of the shops that sell designer lehengas with a fixed price tag. Do not worry; the price tags of these hops won’t disappoint you. They all come in an affordable range. The designs are all neatly done and stand out. And if you have a fine taste for outfits and are extremely picky about your wedding lehenga, then you could also opt for designer wear like Kapil and Monica.

5. Shahpur Jat

Situated in the southern part of Delhi, Shahpur Jat has a perfect mix of traditional, western and wedding wear. So when you visit Shahpur Jat, you could shop for your wedding day, post-wedding day and maybe also for your honeymoon. You will find not too famous yet some of the best small-time designers around the area with an extensive collection of wedding lehenga. They come in all types of colours, designs and styles. If you dont like a certain design you can also get it customized as per your choice. Come here for customized designs if thats what you are looking for.

6. South Extension

South Extension has a wedding lehenga for every kind of budget and for every kind of taste. Each lehenga outfit that you will find here has intricate work that may look way better than any designer wear. It isn’t a mid-range budget shopping place, however if you gave a budget around Rs 60 k, South Extension will not cease to impress you. The Frontier Raas is situated here and they are popular among shopaholics for their flawless collection of wedding lehengas and even bridal gowns. Buy an outfit from here and stand out on your wedding day.

7. Malls

Go to any mall and you can save yourself from the endless walking under the sun hunting for the right lehenga. Be it your wedding or your sisters wedding, a lehenga is always the most preferred outfit for women. And when you go to a mall, you have an advantage of finding so many brands under one roof and that too in AC. Therefore, you now no longer have to sweat it out to find the right lehenga that you have always wanted. You will find some of the best labels in malls like Sandeep Khosla, Kimaaya and so on. DLF Emporio, Promenade Mall and Select city walk are some of the malls of Delhi that are popular for shopping.