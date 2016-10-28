Weddings mean a lot of fun, preparations and obviously endless shopping. Gone are the days when it was only the bride-to-be who garnered all the attention. The usual norm has always been brides starting their wedding dress hunt months before the D-day and the groom always did end-minute shopping. Trends have changed, for the good of course and the grooms too have started taking equal efforts to ensure that they get the perfect wedding sherwani for the most special day of their lives. And with so many designers coming up with such beautiful design, the men too have many options to choose from when it comes to their wedding attire.

If you are planning to have a big fat Indian wedding in Delhi, then you too, we are assuming are looking for the perfect sherwani. Delhi has no dearth of options when it comes to wedding outfits, be it for men or women. From designer Sherwanis to street shopping, you have a lot of options to choose from. We have listed down some of the best places in Delhi from where you can get a perfect, classy sherwani. Share the list with your best friends too and go out shopping.

Manyawar

If you have a penchant for bright colors, then Manyawar is where you should be. It has a wide variety of sherwani in different colors that is sure to give you a distinct look. You can also buy a matching turban with your sherwani.

Shri Krishan Gupta and Sons

This shop is situated in Chandni Chowk and has some really unique designs. Initially, the shop keeper might show you bling stuff, but they also have really classy and sober ones. You just need to tell them what you are looking for. You can wear a contrast color pyjama with your sherwani and stand out at your wedding.

Libas

If you don’t mind splurging and are looking for designer wear, you should definitely visit Libas. They have a wide variety of sherwanis with intricately done work. Situated in Lajpat Nagar, Libas is for those who have no qualms on spending Rs 60,000 on a sherwani. The showroom is huge with two floors and some really great outfits put on display.

Maharaja Prince Sahab Sherwani

Situated in Chandni Chowk, Maharaja Prince Sahab Sherwani is for those who believe in not spending too much on something that is purely going to be one-day wear. Do not get fooled by the size of the shop. It definitely is a small one, but it has a good collection of sherwanis in every color possible including mint. Good stuff within pocket-friendly prices is what you get at this shop. Do visit this store and check before you head to any designer stores.

Awadh

Awadh is a designer store that was started by Kamal Lakhwani. All his designs are creative and exude fineness. They have sherwani designed in different fabrics like silk, crushed voiles and also linen that has been given neat texture with brocade or cotton blends. Most of the outfits are eye-catchy and is sure to impress you. Being designer wear, Awadh does fall on the expensive side. But it is definitely worth your money.

So if you are planning to get married any time soon, you do know that these are the best five places in Delhi where you can find the right sherwani.