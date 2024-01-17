Home

Travel

Weekend Getaway: A Short Trip From Delhi To Jaipur

Weekend Getaway: A Short Trip From Delhi To Jaipur

Taking a break from the monotonous life in city, let us explore the majestic, beautiful land of capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur. From Amer Fort to Hawa Mahal, there is something for everyone here.

The pink city of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

New Delhi: Often in our daily lives, listening to the irritating traffic honk, polluted clouds barely letting you see only the top of skyscrapers across, and managing work or study can remind you of the break you need in order to find the missing balance required. In this addition of weekend getaway travel, we welcome you to a location not-so-far from the national capital, Delhi. Your highness, welcome to the Majestic Land of Jaipur!

Trending Now

The Pinky Sky of Jaipur

You may like to read

The capital of Rajasthan, also known widely as the Pink City, Jaipur is famous for its beautiful architecture, rich culture, and mouth-watering cuisines. From the majestic experience in Amer Fort to experience magical sunrise over the Aravali hills, the city has much to offer for all! Here is an itinerary for you to explore the land of Jaipur on this weekend trip.

Day 1:

5:00 AM: Rise and shine! Catch an early train from Delhi to Jaipur. Opt for the high-speed Gatimaan Express for a comfortable and time-efficient journey (takes approximately 2.5 hours).

Rise and shine! Catch an early train from Delhi to Jaipur. Opt for the high-speed Gatimaan Express for a comfortable and time-efficient journey (takes approximately 2.5 hours). 8:00 AM: Arrive in Jaipur, the “Pink City” brimming with history and charm. Head straight to your hotel for breakfast and a quick refresh.

Arrive in Jaipur, the “Pink City” brimming with history and charm. Head straight to your hotel for breakfast and a quick refresh. 9:30 AM: Dive into the grandeur of the Amber Fort, a majestic hilltop fortress overlooking the city. Explore the sprawling courtyards, intricate halls like Sheesh Mahal (mirror palace), and breathtaking views.

Dive into the grandeur of the Amber Fort, a majestic hilltop fortress overlooking the city. Explore the sprawling courtyards, intricate halls like Sheesh Mahal (mirror palace), and breathtaking views. 12:00 PM: Indulge in a traditional Rajasthani lunch at a heritage restaurant like 1135 AD or Chokhi Dhani, savoring local delicacies like dal bati churma and laal maas.

Indulge in a traditional Rajasthani lunch at a heritage restaurant like 1135 AD or Chokhi Dhani, savoring local delicacies like dal bati churma and laal maas. 2:00 PM: Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and textiles of Jaipur at Bapu Bazaar, the oldest market in the city. Haggle for souvenirs, silk scarves, and intricate handicrafts.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and textiles of Jaipur at Bapu Bazaar, the oldest market in the city. Haggle for souvenirs, silk scarves, and intricate handicrafts. 4:00 PM: Witness the architectural marvel of Hawa Mahal, the “Palace of Winds” with its hundreds of intricately carved windows. Capture stunning photos amidst the pink sandstone facade.

Witness the architectural marvel of Hawa Mahal, the “Palace of Winds” with its hundreds of intricately carved windows. Capture stunning photos amidst the pink sandstone facade. 5:30 PM: Stroll through the serene gardens of Jantar Mantar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site housing ancient astronomical instruments. Learn about Jaipur’s royal fascination with the stars.

Stroll through the serene gardens of Jantar Mantar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site housing ancient astronomical instruments. Learn about Jaipur’s royal fascination with the stars. 7:00 PM: Experience the city’s vibrant nightlife at rooftop bars like Bar Palladio or Ghora House. Sip on cocktails while soaking in the panoramic views of the illuminated city.

Day 2:

7:00 AM: Early birds can catch a glimpse of the magical sunrise over the Aravalli Hills from Nahargarh Fort. Witness the pink city come alive.

Early birds can catch a glimpse of the magical sunrise over the Aravalli Hills from Nahargarh Fort. Witness the pink city come alive. 8:30 AM: Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at your hotel and pack your bags for the return journey.

Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at your hotel and pack your bags for the return journey. 10:00 AM: Catch your train back to Delhi, reminiscing about the whirlwind adventure in Jaipur.

Be sure to be respectful of the locals and their culture, and dress modestly. Moreover, be sure to have a good time, capture memories, and fall back to this majestic land for more memories.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.