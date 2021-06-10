Shimla: Mashobra is located around 11 km away from Shimla and is an ideal place for that perfect weekend getaway. Blessed with untouched raw beauty, natural streams, teeming orchards and lush green coniferous forests, Mashobra is an attractive, heavenly destination that attracts nature lovers, peace mongers, thrill seekers and history buffs from far and wide.Also Read - Sariska Tiger Reserve is Burning For 2 Weeks - All About Fire in The Wildlife Sanctuary And Its Cause

Surrounded by rhododendron, oak, pine, and Himalayan Deodar forests, it's situated on the outskirts of Shimla and lets you unwind amid nature, away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life. Its captivating beauty and breathtaking view will leave you spell bound and in fact, make you want to spend some more days in Mashobra.

Nestled amidst the hills, this quaint little town is an ideal spot that gives you access to many nearby tourist spots.

Here’s all that you need to know if you are planning a tranquil vacation at Mashobra:

1) Sightseeing in Mashobra

This place has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty and serenity, and you won’t get bored in this hill town at all. You can cover this area on foot, and explore the surrounding areas at your pace. It makes for an ideal spot to enjoy the natural beauty. Few places to make your stay in Mashobra adventurous and memorable are Craignano, The Presidential Retreat, Reserve Forest Sanctuary, and more.

2) Things to do in Mashobra

When in Mashobra, you can treat yourself by indulging into fun and frolic activities here such as rafting, paragliding, camping, bird watching, trekking, skiing, and much more.

3) How to reach Mashobra

It isn’t difficult to travel to this breathtaking spot, as it is well-connected to its neighbouring areas. Since it’s situated in the hills, you will have to reach Mashobra via roadway travelling through the beautiful valley. You can either take your vehicle, or reach the closest location via train or flight, then drive from there. While Shimla is the nearest railway station to Mashobra, it’s also the place that you simply will need to reach if you’re travelling via flight.

BY AIR

The nearest airport is at Shimla at a distance of 40 km. Flights from Delhi operate to Shimla. Taxis are easily available from Shimla airport to reach Mashobra. Delhi is the nearest international airport at a distance of 360 km. BY TRAIN Shimla Railway station is the nearest railhead. It is located just 11 km from the city and is connected to all major cities in north India. BY ROAD Mashobra is connected to Shimla and all other major cities in Himachal Pradesh by road. There are several buses that ply between Mashobra and these cities.

4) Best time to visit Mashobra