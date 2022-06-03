Weekend Getaways From Kolkata: Kolkata has its own inescapable craziness that at times, gets on our nerves. The rampant city life, the transient nature of fleeting humans and their emotions, the less than permanent state of things and people around us is bound to make one seek alternatives. The myriad sounds and hustle-bustle of everyday life can be snoozed for a day or two by planning a trip to these scenic getaways.Also Read - Mandatory 48 Hour-Acclimatisation For All Those Travelling To Leh; Ladakh District Administration Issues Advisory

West Bengal is a state overflowing with natural diversity, whose many parts are still left unexplored. Those wanting to push some adrenaline in their blood can check out the list below of 7 weekend getaways from Kolkata:

1. Henry’s Island:

The Sunderbans are widely familiar owing to their verdure, but this island lying to their western end is exquisitely known for the migratory birds that visit the place every winter. A day cannot be spent any better than grabbing a DSLR and perching yourself on the watchtower at Sundari complex. It offers a unique mixture of of beach and mangroves. The walk to the beach (known as Bakhhali beach) goes through a stretch of mangrove jungle accessed by crossing a small bamboo bridge. An interesting thing to witness at Henry's Island are the "Bheris". When the water level ebbs naturally, the mudflats are exposed, and several shallow ponds are formed. The Government Fisheries Department has devoted nearly 29 such ponds to pisciculture in the region. You can witness the fishermen catching fresh fish every morning at these lakes. Bishhalakshmi temple and Jambudwip are nearby destinations that you must not miss.

It is only a four-hour drive away from Kolkata.

2. Ravangla:

Witness the magical snow-capped mountains at Ravangla, a town in south-Sikkim. The town is rich in flora and fauna. Gusting waterfalls, quaint and hospitable villages, picturesque tea gardens dominate the landscape. The ethnic culture and particularly old monasteries provide substance to this place. Some of the unique monasteries are the Bonn Monastery and Ralang Monastery. The old yet historical market of Kewzing, the festivals along with mysterious small caves are its focal point of attraction.

It is only a four-hours flight away from Kolkata

3. Kurseong

Also known as “Kharsang” which in the Lepcha language means “Land of White Orchids”, this hill station is located in the Darjeeling district. In 1880, this small hamlet became a tourist destination for the British colonial government and was a preferred place for sanatorium. This town is also famous as an education hub where schools are known not only for their education but their Victorian architecture is a pleasurable sight. The most delightful attraction is the trekking in the hills with the morning sunrise to be seen clearly, and also Mt. Kanchenjunga Himalaya range, Nathu-la Pass, Jelep-la Pass, Bhutan Himalaya range can be seen directly from the Eagle Crain viewpoint.

It is only an hour-long flight away from Kolkata

4. Kalimpong, Darjeeling

Situated on the eastern part of Darjeeling Himalayas, the Kalimpong district holds pristine beauty of the Himalayan mountains, dense flora including diverse varieties of orchid, cactus and ornamental plants., enchanting valleys and meadows. It is widely known for its perennially shinning but chilly weather. One of the most important tourist destinations in the Eastern Himalayas. It’s home to colonial-era buildings like MacFarlane Memorial Church, named after a Scottish missionary. A bustling bazzar town, straight from the Victorian novels, this place is famous for its flower market and Buddhist monasteries housing Tibetan scriptures.

Only a 40 minutes flight away from Kolkata

5. Rishyap

A small hamlet in Kalimpong district’s Lava-Loleygaon circuit. Nestled among the Eastern Himalayas, this scenic beauty has the amazing Tiffin Dara, earlier known as Sherpa Dara, a beautiful sunset point, offering a kaleidoscopic view of the Himalayan ranges as the sun sinks below the horizon. A visit to the Neora Valley National Park, situated at the conjunction of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bhutan is a must. The park houses endangered animal species such as the Red Panda, Clouded Himalayan Leopard, Indian Gaur (bison), etc. There are several small hotels and homestays around the area. Owing to its chilly climate, carrying woollens is a must.

Apart from the list above, the entire Dooars region that is a gateway between India and Eastern countries holding mesmerizingly beautiful rivers, valleys, natural parks cannot be missed. Visit these places near kolkata without delays!