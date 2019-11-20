Know as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bangalore is one of the most viable cities in the country. Though the place is known to have pleasant weather and beautiful surroundings, IT development and the increasing population in Bangalore are rising the temperature and polluting lakes in the city. If you are living in this garden city of India, you should consider yourself lucky because there is an array of stunning weekend getaways from the Bangalore that can soak you in their natural grandeur. Here, we tell you about a few of them.

Bheemeshwari

Nestled on the bank of the Kaveri river, Bheemeshwari is a perfect picnic spot. Couples or people who are looking for serenity must visit this place. Its scenic view and tranquil environment are enough to allure you. Surrounded by lush greenery and natural waterfall, Bheemeshwari has a rich flora and fauna.

Shivanasamudra

Set amidst beautiful valleys and forested hills, Shivanasamudra is a small island town. To see the Shivanasamudra falls in its full glory, you should visit this place during monsoon season. It is one of the best weekend getaways from Bangalore. Shivanasamudra is considered one of the most attractive waterfalls in the vicinity of Bangalore.

Kabini

You must head towards Kabini if you are completely in love with wildlife and looking for a relaxing weekend. The picturesque view of Kabini, its rich flora and fauna along with cascading waterfalls can mesmerize you. Here, you can go for a boat safari to see some of the rare birds or enjoy a coracle riding. Additionally, you can opt for an elephant safari to explore the deep woods of Kabini.

Wayanad

This rural paradise is set on the western ghats. Perfect for the adventure seekers and wildlife lovers, Wayanad can mesmerize you with its scenic beauty. Its cascading waterfalls and beautiful coffee plantation will soak you in their natural grandeur. An overnight journey from Bangalore will lead you to Wayanad.