Known as the ‘Çity of Dreams’, Mumbai is known for the super dynamic experiences it offers. Being a perfect paradox of glamour, hope, modernity, and chaos, Mumbai welcomes everyone with an open heart. The city is popular and loved by all due to its lively aura and the ability to soak everything and everyone in its fabric. It doesn’t let anyone feel alien. The buzzing life of this cosmopolitan city and its superfast pace, sometimes make people hunt for serenity and calmness. And, that’s when people start searching for some popular weekend getaways. If you are a Mumbaikar and wish to escape to some tranquil environment for at least a day or two and relax, you have reached the right place. Here we list a few places near Mumbai, that can make you feel as if you are miles apart from the city in some hill station. Read on to know about them.

Lonavala

Located in close proximity to Mumbai, Lonavala is a popular hill station where people can be seen flocking in a huge number. Mystic hills and beautiful waterfalls in Lonavala make this place no less than a paradise. A part of Sahyadri hills, Lonavala is alluring enough to provide bewitching experience to the visitors. Set amidst the lush green forest, the place is a perfect weekend getaway destination where you can head towards. Its picturesque beauty has an awe factor that you must not miss on.

Alibag

Popular as ‘Mini Goa’, Alibagh is a beach destination that has a rich history. Perfect for adventure lovers, Alibag offers ample opportunities to indulge in fun. Here, you can indulge in various outdoor sports, water sports, and bird watching. While you are here, do not forget to visit Akshi beach, Kihim beach, Korlai fort, Hirakot fort, and Kolaba fort. This coastal town has its beauty because of dotting coconut groves and golden sandy beaches. If you wish to quench your thirst for having a spectacular experience, Alibag is the place you must visit.

Matheran

Located at an altitude of 2516 feet above sea level, Matheran is one of the oldest hill stations near Mumbai. Popular for its scenic beauty, lush green forests, and unadulterated ambiance, Matheran is the perfect place for you if you are done with the mundane life of the city. This hilly destination can rejuvenate your mind and give you a weekend retreat. Surrounded by the Sahyadri range on the Western Ghats, Matheran can offer you serenity and picturesque vistas.