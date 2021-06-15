WelcomHotel Tavleen Chail: ITC Hotels Add Another Mountain Resort in Scenic Himachal Town

New Delhi: Chail, a scenic Himachal Town, has been immensely popular among tourists for its picturesque views of the Himalayan ranges. With just 350 km from Delhi by road and 106 km from Chandigarh, Chail has been a popular choice among tourists for its geography and a climate that attracts travellers around the year. Also Read - Video of a Monkey Balancing on a Rope is Going Viral, Netizens Can't Stop Watching the Hilarious Act | WATCH

With travel resuming following ease in strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the ITC Hotels has brought some cheer for those planning a holiday in Chail.

'Welcomhotel', one of India's fastest-growing hospitality brands from the ITC Hotels group has launched its second property in Himachal Pradesh. Named Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail, the property has 65 well-appointed guest rooms, including 18 fairy-tale cottages and a luxury suite.

Nestled amidst lush green forests, each of the property’s lodgings come with a private sit-out with breath-taking, panoramic views of the pristine mountains. This launch follows the inauguration of Welcomhotel Shimla about six months ago. With the addition of the premier mountain resort at Chail, it is the ideal getaway spot for the discerning traveler seeking peace, fresh mountain air and nature in its purest form.

With Tavleen Chail, the Welcomhotel group now has 19 properties across India.

“For those who love to take the road less travelled, Chail makes for the perfect destination. With the new ‘work from anywhere’ and the ‘workation’ concept gaining popularity, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is the perfect bleisure destination for work and pleasure,” Nakul Anand, Executive Director – ITC Ltd said ahead of the launch.

Notably, the group has also taken strict measures to ensure the hygiene and safety of people in the time of Covid. “The heightened WeAssure hygiene and safety measures ensure travellers peace of mind as they enjoy the destination. Collaborating with like-minded partners who bring unique hospitality experiences has further strengthened ITC Hotels footprint across the length and breadth of the country,” Anand said.

For the first-time goers, Chail is spread across three hillocks — Rajgarh, Pandewa and Sadh Tiba, covering an area of over 72 acres. Overlooking the valley of Sutlej, it enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year. Chail also offers magnificent and panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and overlooks both, Kasauli and Shimla (45 km).

