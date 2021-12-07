New Delhi: In the wake of rising concerns over the new variant of Covid19, Omicron, several states have revised the travel restrictions and quarantine norms for both international as well as domestic passengers. In that list, West Bengal too has tightened its travel guidelines in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.Also Read - Omicron vs Delta: The Battle Of Coronavirus Mutants | All You Need to Know
It wouldn't be wrong to say, travel has been one of the major carriers of virus from one state to the other. Hence, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued strict guidelines stating that passengers arriving in West Bengal should be either fully vaccinated or should carry an RT-PCR negative report for COVID-19.
Visiting West Bengal? Check Omicron-Related Travel Rules For Domestic and International Passengers
- All the inbound flight passengers to West Bengal have to carry either a vaccinated certificate or a COVID negative RT-PCR report.
- The RT-PCR test should be held within 72 hours before the flight departure.
- Passengers, especially those who are boarding from Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai to West Bengal must carry a negative RT-PCR report and these reports have to be verified at the origin of the flight by the airline staff.
- If a passenger is found infected with COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, 14 days of self-monitoring is mandatory. Whereas for symptomatic passengers, the health authorities will decide the quarantine requirements (this will depend on case to case basis).
- Both institutional and home quarantine facility is acceptable in the state.
- Meanwhile thermal screening of all passengers will be done, upon arrival.
- Health profiling will also be done upon arrival.
- Passengers should note that the COVID Testing facility is not available in Bagdogra Airport.
- So far, there are no changes in domestic and cargo operations, they will continue to operate normally. Passengers are advised to get their COVID-19 test and carry the latest report as per the state protocol to avoid last-minute hassle at the airport.