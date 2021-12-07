New Delhi: In the wake of rising concerns over the new variant of Covid19, Omicron, several states have revised the travel restrictions and quarantine norms for both international as well as domestic passengers. In that list, West Bengal too has tightened its travel guidelines in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.Also Read - Omicron vs Delta: The Battle Of Coronavirus Mutants | All You Need to Know

It wouldn't be wrong to say, travel has been one of the major carriers of virus from one state to the other. Hence, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued strict guidelines stating that passengers arriving in West Bengal should be either fully vaccinated or should carry an RT-PCR negative report for COVID-19.

Visiting West Bengal? Check Omicron-Related Travel Rules For Domestic and International Passengers