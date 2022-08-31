Kolkata: Durga Puja, the spectacular festival which is representative of West Bengal will now not only remain restricted to residents and local tourists. The magnificence of the festival will come alive with a ten-day long travel package for tourists, that the West Bengal government is planning to offer soon. The state’s Tourism Minister, Babul Supriyo, said on Tuesday that “the West Bengal government has formed seven panels, headed by experts in the hospitality sector, to chart a road map for tourism development in the state — from the hills to the seas.”Also Read - West Bengal Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro To Increase Number Of Services On Weekends

Supriyo, during a programme of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India said that one of the panels will soon come up with ways in which Durga puja can be showcased everywhere, a festival that is "no less spectacular and inclusive than the carnival in Rio".

"We will initiate projects involving both public and private sectors to make Bengal, which is blessed with hills, seas and jungles, a one-stop destination for tourists. We will also meticulously plan tourism circuits along rivers," said Supriyo.

“The panels, after a series of brainstorming sessions, will share their plans and ideas by end-September,” the state tourism minister said. “A ten-day package to explore the Durga puja festival, its different sides, will be made available to the visitors. We are also weighting the option of starting a 15-day Gangasagar package, as part of which tourists can board a cruise from Babughat, touch different ghats, and reach Sagar Islands.

“A trip to Sunderbans will also be added to package,” he said.

The minister claimed that Bengal is “fifth in the country with regard to flow of domestic tourists and seventh in terms of international tourist footfall”. “We are committed to improving the ranks and achieving top berths,” he asserted. When asked about the possibility of streamlining the licensing and registration process for businessmen willing to set up a venture in the state, especially in the hospitality sector, Supriyo said, “We are taking necessary steps to make the procedure as lucid as possible.”