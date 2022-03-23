West Bengal Travel: Bagdogra Airport is a Siliguri-based customs airport in West Bengal. The Indian Air Force’s Bagdogra runs it as a civil enclave. It also serves as a gateway to the hill stations of Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik, and other sections of North Bengal, with thousands of tourists passing through each year. The airport serves as a key transportation centre for the area.Also Read - Thailand All Set to Lift Pretravel Testing Requirement for International Travellers From April 1

Bagdogra airport functions smoothly post crack on the runway:

The Bagdogra airport shut down operations for the second time in seven days after a crack was again spotted on the runway on Tuesday. Airport officials said all flights were cancelled after 11.50 AM when the air traffic control operated by Indian Air Force detected a problem with the runway. India.com spoke to the airport authorities of Bagdogra on Wednesday to confirm if the airport is functioning without a hitch. The authorities confirmed that the flight operations are working smoothly after it shut operations on Tuesday. Also Read - Bihar Diwas 2022: Explore These 5 Hidden Gems To Honour The Culture of The State

Check the official statement from the Bagdogra airport authorities:

However, it is advised to plan your travel with caution as the Bagdogra airport will be closed for operations from 11 April to 25 April. Also Read - Top 5 Destinations in India to Lift Spirits and Boost Happiness Levels

Bagdogra Airport will be closed for operations from 11 Apr 22 to 25 Apr 22 due to resurfacing work of final layer of flexible portion of Runway. @AAI_Official @aairhqer — Bagdogra Airport (@aaibagairport) February 21, 2022

Alternate airports in West Bengal for travellers:

Another airport in West Bengal that travellers can switch to while flying is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. It is the most well-known airport located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Apart from Bagdogra Airport, it is West Bengal’s only international airport. Flights are available to Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Northeast India, Southeast Asia, and many other destinations. Panagarh Defense Airport is a West Bengal airport that serves the state of Panagarh. This airport also serves the Indian Air Force facility. Other domestic airports like Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, Balurghat, Cooch Behar Airport among others remain operational.

Plan your trip accordingly!