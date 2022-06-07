Baikho Festival: Gateway to northeast India, Assam is a trove of natural beauty and scenic scapes. Stretching across the Brahmaputra River encircled by verdant hills, with diverse flora and fauna and a pristine ambience, Assam is a tourist’s heaven, known as the land of Blue Hills and Red River. It is a nucleus inhabiting the beautiful biodiversity of India. Many indigenous tribes also reside in the tranquillity of this place. This north-eastern state celebrates some of the most unique and colourful festivals. One such festival is the Baikho festival celebrated by the Rabha tribes in India.Also Read - North East India Travel: 9 Places With Scenic Beauties That You Can’t Miss

Who are the Rabhas?

Rabhas are a Tibeto-Burman community who reside majorly in Lower Assam, Garo hills and West Bengal’s Dooar region. They are among the plains tribe in Assam. They are an agriculture based community who have distinctive culture and celebrations.

About the Baikho Festival

The festival of Baikho is annually celebrated to bring in an auspicious harvest season filled with abundant crops and good health. It is a celebration of good harvest. It is an ancient tradition that is predominantly observed by the Rabha Tribe. But, in the recent years, one can see people from other communities harmonising in the celebrations as well.

This year, locals in Gamerimura village gathered to mark the usually colorful spring festival on June 4. The festival is celebrated across the state annually. One can witness vibrant and holy hues of rituals, customs, fun and frolic on this day.

During the festival, a series of rituals are carried out to ward off evil spirits, spark ample rains and bring good will to the community. In the afternoon, locals dress in traditional attire and come together to dance to the beat of drums. In the evening, a tall structure made from bundles of bamboo is set alight and once the sun sets, priests offer prayers to the harvest god, who they believe will bring a generous crop season.

After the prayers are done, priests run over the hot coals left simmering by the fire, an act meant to honor the harvest deity. Women later wash the feet of the priests before serving them food.

In another of their unique customs, the tribe smear their faces with rice flour and pour rice beer stored in earthen pots for others.

Once all the customary rites are completed successfully, people ascend into an evening of traditional dance and music. They also indulge in games like tug of war and enjoy the merriment around. Baikho Festival brings together the community and together they honour the virtues of their traditions.

(With inputs from AP)