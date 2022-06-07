Goa Tourism: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently launched a ‘Beach Vigil App’ in order to keep vigilance over the splendid beaches of Goa which forms a crucial part of Goa tourism. The associated stakeholders namely, tourism sector, Goa Police, DRISHTI workers, shack owners will be able to actively address any complaint regarding illegal hawkers, garbage dumps or for any other violation via this app.Also Read - Recreating Dil Chahta Hai! Bombay to Goa - A Quintessential Road Trip Straight From The Bucket List

The turquoise beaches of Goa make one want to stay there forever. But when the peace is disturbed with unpleasant elements on beach, it becomes a turn off. Recently, lots of complaints on the same have been reported. Tourists leaving with a bad experience majorly impacts the tourism industry.

The launch of the app is a bid to boost tourism sector, start-ups in the state, create awareness and simultaneously reduce illegal functionaries.

Addressing the media, CM Sawant said that the app will benefit the institutions working in the beach tourism sector and that the collaboration between IT and the tourism sector will open several avenues in future. He further said, “The development of tourism and safety is an all-around and collective effort. With these kinds of apps, the ecosystem shall enhance in the future”.

Rohan Khaunte, Goa IT and Tourism Minister, was also present at the launch event. Speaking about the app, he said that Drishti workers, police and other stakeholders will be able to raise issues for safeguarding tourists’ interests. The government is in the process to finalise an integrated plan for beach cleaning. The Beach Vigil App will cover everything from reporting illegal hawkers and illegal massage services to beach cleanliness.”

Delivering on Promise of ‘Safe Tourism’ @DrPramodPSawant on behalf Dept of Tourism launches “Beach Vigil App” through which the Drishti Workers, Police & other stakeholders can raise issues for safeguarding tourists interests. pic.twitter.com/BBfEX5hCNn — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) June 4, 2022

About the app

The Beach Vigil App is developed by Goa Electronics Limited. Currently five agencies have access to its operations – Goa Police, tourism department, DRISHTI workers, Shack operators, Karnataka Commercial and Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd (they are responsible for cleaning the beaches).

The app will be operational in a phased manner. In the first phase, these five agencies can report illegalities, violations and the areas will be monitored accordingly.

Reports can be filed by clicking photographs, recording videos and tagging the location.

Eventually, in the second phase, the government will allow public users to access it on their mobiles phones.

What can be reported so far?

Littering of garbage on beach.

Drinking or cooking on beach

Deck bed extensions

Vehicles on beach

Noise pollution

Illegal outlets or operators

The Goa Legislative Assembly, in 2019, passed amendments to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act which banned consumption of alcohol at tourists spots. It also prohibits drinking and cooking in the open, littering and breaking glass bottles.

According to reports, the government envisages to make the small coastal state rank among the top 25 destination for start-ups in Asia by 2025. The launch of such initiatives will play a paramount role in the future development.