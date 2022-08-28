Shani Shingnapur : Do you double check your locked doors before going out? That is the common practice but not in this village in Maharashtra. A quaint little hamlet known as Shani Shingnapur, is a village with no locks and doors. Unbelievable right? While most of us often have this obsession to check bolted doors for the sake of security, people in this village have a contrasting opinion. In Shingnapur there are no doors but only door frames and it is their undying faith in Lord Shani (The god of Saturn) that makes them believe that will remain safe without the basic security.Also Read - Iconic Ellora Caves Will Soon Become First Heritage Site In India To Install Hydraulic Lifts

There are multiple temple, monuments, forts that have fascinating lores or superstitions revolving around them, but in a first, this entire village lives a life on a tale from long, long ago.

LEGEND BEHIND NO DOORS

It is quite intriguing to note how entire village operates and have spent their lives based on a believe that no one can give guarantee for. If legends are to be believed, once upon a time, some 300-years ago a heavy black slab of rock washed up by the bank of Panasnala river after heavy showers. This river once used to meander and babble through this village in glory. But, shockingly when local touched the slab with a stick, blood began to ooze out of no where.

Later, after night fall Lord Shani is said to have appeared in the dreams the head of the village and said that the black boulder was his idol. He further ordered to reside in the village on one condition – that his idol will not be placed under any shelter so he could look over the village an protect it without any hindrance.

And this is how even the villagers decided to have no locks or doors installed in any household on the pretext that Lord Shani is watching over and protecting them from the dangers of the outside world.

Not only this, but people also believe that if any one does install a lock or door, they are bound to meet a fatal fate. So potent is the fear of God Saturn that despite the absence of doors, there are no reports of thefts in the village. While there were some noted thefts in recent past but villagers denied such rumours stating that it happened outside the village area.

As published by BBC, the police station – which only opened in September 2015 and has not yet received a single complaint from the villagers – has no front door; while the United Commercial Bank opened India’s first “lockless” branch in Shani Shingnapur in 2011, installing a glass entrance in the spirit of transparency and a barely visible remote-controlled electromagnetic lock in respect of the villagers’ beliefs.

This unique history draws around 40,000 visitors every day specially to the famous Shani temple here. Interacting and embracing the culture here is what attracts travelers to this place. But when one does come to this village, a little detour to places like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi and of course one cannot miss the Shani temple.

Still not believe it? Travel to this unconventional village and see for yourself!