Dushera 2022, Delhi-NCR: With the wave of Durga Puja going on across India, Dusshera is next in line. The festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil is also celebrated in parts of India with gusto. Dushera is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri, it is believed that it sit ha day when Lord Rama emerged victorious in a battle with Ravana. On the last day of this great festival after Navratri, tourists from all over the world gather in Delhi to watch Ramlila, a mythological tale of Rama and later to witness Ravan Dahan where life-sized effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnada and brother Kumbhakarna are set up for display and are burned in an enactment with firecrackers sparkling in the sky with people chanting Jai Shree Ram is quite a delight for people to watch.Also Read - Navratri 2022: Andhra Temple Decorated With Currency Notes & Gold Worth Rs 8 Crore | See Pics

DUSHERA- AFESTIVE TREAT IN DELHI-NCR

The capital, Delhi holds a lot of significance for Dussehra as the city welcomes the festival with lights and colours everywhere and being one of the historical towns it does live up to everyone’s expectations and follows all the rituals and traditions. Also Read - Guptipara: The Story of Nondescript Town In Bengal That Gave Birth To Durga Puja

RAMLILA

It is the re-enactment of the mythology Ramayana and has it all. From the start till the end, it never fails to cease your eyes. It includes narration of the story, music, dance, drama and whatnot. One can feel the characters coming to life with the actor’s performances. Many organisers conduct this during the festive season, and it’s a must on your to-do list as it completes your Dussehra celebration. Also Read - Maha Ashtami 2022: Are Banks Open Today?

BEST RAMLILA PLACES IN DELHI-NCR

Delhi-NCR brims with life with the festive fervour on the aura. If you are in the city, you just cannot miss out watching the dramatic and colourful play. Here are few of the most visited places to watch story.

Shri Ramlila Committee at Ramlila Maidan

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra at 1, Copernicus Marg.

Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at Red Fort Lawns

Lav – Kush Ramlila Committee at Lal Qila Maidan, Red Fort

P.S: Do check routes, timings etc before visiting these places.

RAVAN DAHAN

This takes place after the Ramlila culminates. On the last day, it’s an age-old tradition where the sky-high effigies of Ravana, and his Meghnadh and elder brother Kumbhkaran, are burnt along with bursting firecrackers.

AYE HALO! DANDIYA NIGHTS

What’s a festival without dance and music? Isn’t it? Some amazing Dandiya nights happen in Delhi every year with Bollywood music adding some sizzle to it.

DURGA PUJA PANDAL HOPPING

Leading upto the Dusshera, one should definitely go on a pandal hopping and experience the joys of visiting various decked pandals with ingenious a idols of Goddess Durga.

Food, fun and frolic is what makes up a for the ideal Dusshera celebration in Delhi-NCR!