Indian Railways Ticket: If you travel frequently by train then this news is very important for you. If you misplace or lose your confirmed train ticket during or before the journey, will you be able to travel without a ticket? Let us tell you what you should do in this critical situation.

If you have lost your train ticket somewhere, do not panic because the railways also know that this is a common mistake that can happen to anyone. Therefore, Indian Railways gives a new facility to its passengers in such a situation. If you lose your train ticket, even then you can travel by getting a duplicate train ticket, although you will have to pay some extra money for this.

Extra charge for tickets

According to the Indian Railways website indianrail.gov.in, if a confirmed/RAC ticket is reported missing before the preparation of the reservation chart, a duplicate ticket is issued in its place. According to the Railways, some charge has to be paid for this.

You will get a duplicate ticket for the second and sleeper class by paying Rs 50. For the rest of the second class, Rs 100 will have to be paid. If after the preparation of the reservation chart, the information about the loss of the confirmed ticket is received, a duplicate ticket is issued on recovery of 50% of the fare.

Pay attention to these things

Be sure to read these 5 things related to duplicate tickets carefully, because these will definitely help you.

1. If you apply before the preparation of the reservation chart, then the same charges will be applicable for the lost ticket.

2. According to Indian Railways, no duplicate ticket will be issued for mutilated tickets in the waiting list.

3. Further, the refund is also admissible on mutilated/mutilated tickets if the genuineness and authenticity of the ticket are verified on the basis of details.

4. In case of RAC tickets, no duplicate ticket can be issued after the preparation of the reservation chart.

5. If you find the original ticket after the issue of the duplicate ticket and both the tickets are shown to the Railways before the departure of the train, the fee paid for the duplicate ticket will be refunded, though 5% of the amount will be deducted which will be minimum Rs 20.