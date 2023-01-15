Home

What’s On The Menu? IRCTC Enlists 12 Best Food Options To Savour At Indian Railway Stations

These 12 dishes at these 12 Indian railway stations just cannot be missed!

Train journeys are as colourful and culturally rich as the tapestry of Indian society. The social fabric of India in terms of travelling and exploring Indian heritage is pretty flamboyant. Are you someone who enjoys savouring varied cuisines? How about trying your hands on cuisine at the Indian Railways! Yes, ‘apart from trying delicacies at some gated cafes, restaurants or streets in different cities, one can also enjoy city specific dishes on wheels too.

Indian Railway station have progressed with time in terms of sanitisation and technology. According to Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) here are 12 best dishes one must try when travelling via these train stations:

12 Best Food To Try At Indian Railway Stations

Aloo Chaat At New Delhi station

The Aloo Chaat – shallow-fried potatoes blended with spices, chutney, lemon juice, and much more in Delhi is renowned nationwide for its flavor and aroma.

Batata Vada and Pav Bhaji at Mumbai Central Railway Station

If you’re passing through Mumbai’s Central Railway Station, don’t forget to try these two regional specialties. Because they genuinely reflect the spirit of the region and its people.

Lal Chah at Guwahati Station

Assam’s gorgeous tea estates yield many of the world’s finest teas and draw visitors from all over the globe. Visitors to Assam should particularly sample the Lal Chah (lal chai).

Aloo Dum at Kharagpur Station

Ignore calories and enjoy the aloo dum at Kharagpur Junction.

Litti-Chokha at Patna Junction Station

People use ghee-drenched wheat flour dough to make the traditional Indian dish litti. This litti also has ground gram powder. Now, people prepare Chokha by mashing tomatoes and brinjals with garlic and salt.

Sandesh at Howrah Station

Sandesh from the local sweet shops at Howrah Station is a must-try. It’s a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth Indian dessert. In addition, it is also an ancient sweet said to date back to the 16th century, making it well worth tasting.

Moong Dal Pakoda at Bareilly Station

There is more to Bareilly than just politics. Make sure to stop by a food stand at Bareilly Junction in Uttar Pradesh if you’re in the area and pick up some hot fried pakoras to satisfy your cravings.

Kadhi Kachori at Ajmer Station

Dahi Kachori and crispy Kachori make a wonderful marriage in Kadhi Kachori. If you pass through Ajmer Railway Station and do not taste Kadhi Kachori, you will be committing a cardinal sin!

Rava Dosa at Chennai Central Station

Tamil Nadu visitors must taste the Rava Dosa at Chennai Central Railway Station. Platform vendors sell crispy dosa with various fillings and also vegetable stews.

Kozhikode Halwa at Calicut Station

Calicut Station offers the most genuine kind of Kozhikode Halwa. People make this Kerala Halwa with coconut oil, flavorings, and dry fruits.

Chole Bhature at Jalandhar Station

Punjabis are famous for their love of food, and Chole Bhature is undeniably one of their most popular dishes.

Lassi at Amritsar Station

Lassi at the Amritsar Railway Station is a great way to refuel before a trip to Punjab. This traditional Punjabi drink has yogurt, cream, and dry fruits. Traditionally, people serve lassi with Kulcha or Paratha bread.

Save this list and remember to try these special delicacies at least once on your rail journey!