One of the earliest planned cities, thanks to Sawai Jai Singh II’s interest in architecture (among other things), Jaipur is one of the most popular destinations in India for foreign as well as Indian tourists. Its chaotic bazaars, colourful streets and grand havelis are stuff that draw people to it even centuries after it was first conceptualized. Jaipur’s food is as well-known as its hospitality and grandeur and no visit to the city can ever be complete without dropping by at these eateries.

1. Tapri Central

An upbeat cafe that usually attracts college students, Tapri Central serves some lip-smacking vegetarian food. Their dishes are intriguingly named — Pesto Khakra Pizza, Flirt Tea, Cheese Puchkas and Chai Musafir — and all of them are reasonably priced.

Address: B4 E, 3rd Floor, Surana Jewellers, Opposite to Central Park, Prithviraj Road, C Scheme

2. Rawat Mishtan Bhandar

This popular eatery has something to offer for everyone, but mostly for vegetarians. This place is heaven for people who love vegetarian food. Known for their pyaaz kachoris, Rawat Mishtan Bhandar which is located in Sindhi Camp, Jaipur is one place where every foodie must visit. Indulge in gastronomic experiences and satiate your craving for authentic Rajasthani food.

Address: Opposite to Polovictory Cinema, Station Road, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

3. Lakshmi Mishtan Bhandar

Lakshmi Mishtan Bhandar or LMB as fondly called is one of the most popular restaurants in Jaipur. From north Indian delights, delicious fast-food to the citys best sweets, this place has everything under one roof. After a sumptuous meal at LMB, you can call for paneer ghewar or mawa kachori which is their specialty dessert. An absolute delight for vegetarians, you must visit this restaurant. It may look like an ordinary restaurant from the outside, but trust us, the food is worth-trying and so are the mind-blowing interiors.

Address: Behind Hawa Mahal, Ajmer Road, Johari Bazaar, Jaipur

4. Om Revolving Restaurant

Like the name aptly suggests, Om Revolving restaurant offers a complete panoramic view of the beautiful pink city of India, Jaipur. Whether you go for lunch with friends or dinner with family, the view of the city is out of this world. With such beautiful views, you will be served the tastiest Indian food, sizzlers and also thalis. Dishes like Paneer Tikka Masala and chaat find many takers. Enjoy the food here with ghazal songs played live especially during the late evening. Music, good food and a view of the revolving landscapes of Jaipur, what more could you ask for!

Address: Hotel Om Tower, 14th Floor, Church Road, Opposite to Shiv Temple, Mirza Ismail Road, West, Jaipur

5. 1135 AD

As you walk into this restaurant, you will know why it is called 1135 AD. The ambiance feels royal with regal chairs and walls that are gold enamelled with tables that feel like they have come from the previous era. The stunning interiors and view will leave you awestruck, along with the delicious food that they serve. Mughlai, Rajasthani and North Indian-name it and you get them all. The best part about this restaurant is that they serve food on silver plates which is synonymous with royalty. If you love meat, do try the Lal Maas which really stands out; also Sula Biryani and Jungli Maas to name a few that will hit you in the right spot.

Address: Level 2, Jaleb Chowk, Near Sheela Mata Temple, Amer Palace, Amer

6. Spice Court

Looking for authentic Rajasthani dishes? Spice Court is the right place to be in. Set up in a pristine courtyard, your foodie wishes will be fulfilled here. Whether you try the Keema-Bati or Lal Maas, they are all made in authentic spices. The Jungli Maas has a distinctive flavor because it is made in a traditional tribal way. Relish on some good food here and it will leave you wanting more.

Address: Achrol House, Jacob Road, Civil Lines, Jaipur

7. Dragon House

If the ratings on food apps are anything to go by, then Dragon House is one restaurant in Jaipur that you must visit. Known for their Thai and Chinese cuisine, though the ambiance may look like just any other Chinese restaurant, the menu is where you should put your focus on. Break the monotony of gorging on Indian food and indulge in some yummy Thai cuisine.

Address: Country Inn & Suites, Khasa Kothi Circle, MI Road, Jaipur

8. Sharma Dhaba

Sharma Dhaba has everything that a foodie would want from a dhaba. They take pride in making dishes with fresh ingredients, and the mawa naan is their most-asked-for bread. You get two dining areas as options. One is on the roadside and the other is on the backside. With the naan, you can also try some paneer masala or malai matar.

Address: Opposite to Hotel Mansarovar Palace, New Sanganer Road, Mansarovar, Jaipur