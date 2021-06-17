Thiruvananthapuram: In a piece of good news, starting from today, COVID-related restrictions have been relaxed in Kerala in the wake of the declining coronavirus cases in the State. Many people in the country have started to make their travel plans as slowly the country is inching towards normalcy. Also Read - Kerala Woman Who Lived in Toilet For a Year To Finally Move to a House, Thanks to Minister

So, according to the latest guidelines issued by Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera, as reported by ANI, commuters will be allowed unrestricted travel in areas where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 8 per cent.

The director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera said, "A pass is not required to travel to and from the locations where restriction are relaxed (where TPR is less than 8 per cent) and where partial lockdown exist. But passengers should carry the filled self affidavit."

So, Who All Require Travel Pass in Kerala?

Even though you don’t need an e-Pass to travel in Kerala, a police pass is required for those travelling from these two categories to places where a complete lockdown exists in connection with medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction activities, and industrial needs. A police pass will also be required to travel from existing lockdown locations to the area where the partial lockdown is imposed and where the restrictions are lifted.

Here’s How to Apply For it

According to the guidelines issued, the pass can be obtained from the concerned police station by preparing the application on white paper along with the required documents.

The application should include the full address including the name and ward number of the destination, the travel requirement, the name and address of the person travelling, the mobile number, and the number of the vehicle.

In regions with the enhanced triple lockdown (where TPR is higher than 30 per cent) travel will be allowed in and out of the locations for exams, medical purposes, and funeral ceremonies. Police have asked the commuters to carry an appropriate identification card, hall ticket, and medical records.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 13,270 new Covid-19 cases and 147 related deaths, taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655 respectively.