New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned against blanket travel bans in the wake of growing concerns over the new variant and said that it would not prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern, after dozens of countries imposed restrictions.Also Read - Tamil Nadu on Alert After 2 Foreign Travellers Test Positive, Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing

Countries should apply “an evidence-informed and risk-based approach” with any travel measures related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, including possible screening or quarantine of international passengers, but blanket bans do not prevent its spread, the WHO said. Also Read - Flying to Maharashtra From THESE Countries? Check Latest Travel Rules, RT-PCR Test And More

“Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data,” the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron. Also Read - ‘The Fire That’s here’: US is Still Battling Delta Variant of COVID-19

The WHO, in its latest guidance to authorities and travellers, said that people over 60 years of age who are not fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-COV-2 infection and those with underlying health conditions should be advised to postpone travel as they are at higher risk of disease and death.

“Persons who are unwell or at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with co-morbidities (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes), should be advised to postpone travel,” the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.

(With inputs from agencies)