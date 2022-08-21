Dhanushkodi: A hidden natural beauty in the whiskers of South India, Dhanushkodi is the last Indian town. While it is not plumply inhabited, nonetheless, it is largely flocked by tourists as it is a fascinating road that takes us to the tip of India. Technically, Dhanushkodi is located on the southern tip of Pamban island in Tamil Nadu. With its intriguing tales, beautiful travel spots and its scenic beauty, it makes up for a spectacular place that must be visited at least once in a lifetime.Also Read - Explained: What Are Yellow Crazy Ants That Are Leaving Snakes Dead And Causing Cattle To Go Blind In Tamil Nadu

While it is hailed to be an iconic destination, it is also known as ghost town that is now abandoned. No, not because of any spooky event. This quaint little village was struck with a deadly cyclone in 1964 that rendered the place barren of the lively population. Now, what remains is the ruins.

The reason this is called the last village on South India because it is located at the tip of Pamban island that is separated by Palk Strait. Beyond it there is the azure water of Bay of Bengal and further ahead lies Sri Lanka.

Story of Dhanushkodi

Speaking of it names, it literally translate as ‘end of the bow’, very much like how it is also the end of Indian land. As the famous legend goes of the Ramayana, Lord Rama, earmarked this spot to begin the construction of Ramsetu – a bridge made of of floating stones that connected to Lanka. It was supposedly built to bring back his wife Sita.

Places to Visit when in Dhanushkodi

Pamban Island

This place will melt your heart away with the vast horizon of deep blue sea. It is just located about 20 km away from Dhanushkodi that will offer you nothing but innumerable memories. One needs to cross the famous Pamban bridge to reach this place Overlooking the confluence of Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean, Pamban Island is also home the frequented Rameswaram. It is known for it legends from Ramayana.

Adam’s Bridge

Get ready for a series of jaw dropping moments on this 50 km long stretch nd 3 km wide bridge. . The Adma’s Bridge starts in India and ends at the Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. This is an age old bridge that is believed to be the that very bridge constructed by the army of Rama. While there are lots of controversies surrounding the legendary place, it is an blissful experience to be here.

Gulf of Mannar, Marine National Park

Breathtakingly beautiful, the archipelago of 21 islands will fill up your gallery. Interestingly, it was the first biosphere established in the country. Covering 21 islands, this Marine National Park forms thirds largest of world’s oceanic divisions. It is home to myriad of species in the aquatic system and is amongst the wealthiest biosphere reserves. Another unique thing about this place is that it has 3 aquatic ecosystems, which are the coral reef, seagrass and mangroves, but it is also home to salt marshes and specific algal communities. The different estuaries, beaches and forests in the park further heighten its beauty and showcase nature in all its glory.

Dhanushkodi Beach

After a great exploration of Dhanushkodi, this is the place you would like to come for solace. It is a white sand beach that enjoys the tranquility of waves crashing the shore amidst the scare population. It is the perfect end to your vacation her. Strolling by this beach looking at the horizon is a wholesome experience.

How to reach

By flight: Travelling by air could be a little tedious as the nearest airport is about 190-200 km away in Madurai.

By road – Road travel to Dhanushkodi is going to be exemplary it has well connected routes. Buses are available at regular intervals from Rameswaram.

By train – Again, the nearest railway station would be Rameswaram and that is around 18-20 km from Dhanushkodi. It is relatively easier that flight travel as well connected buses can be boarded from Rameswaram.

Dhanushkodi is the final destination in South India. A town away from the hustle; what can be a better place to unwind than the last village in India?

Embark on this beautiful trip to the end of the bow!