Mumbai's Juhu beach looks spectacular especially at night these days due to a scientific phenomenon called bioluminescence. If you happen to visit the beach in the dark, you will be mesmerised by shimmery blue waves coming towards you. Recently, a few beach lovers were left amazed by the fluorescent blue waves at the Juhu beach.

You get to see the surreal influence of the blue tides due to phytoplanktons which are microscopic marine plants. When this bioluminescent marine life called Noctiluca scintillans get disturbed by the sea waves, a molecule called luciferin that is present in their body reacts to the oxygen molecules present in water and produces light energy within this organism's body. When multiple organisms undergo this chemical reaction at a time, you witness a sight to behold.

“The ‘blue tide’ was spotted at 11:45 pm on Tuesday at Juhu Koliwada. This is a recurring phenomenon which is caused by bioluminescent plankton called Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as sea sparkle. While smaller blooms may be harmless, slow-moving larger blooms may cause severe hypoxic conditions that result in fish die-offs in an area,” Hindustan Times quoted Coastal Conservation Foundation director Shaunak Modi, as saying.

Notably, bioluminescence was first witnessed in Mumbai in November 2016.