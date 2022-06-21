Pet-Friendly Cafes In Delhi-NCR: Aren’t your furballs your life? Does your heart ache to leave them behind and go out for a fine-dine outing? It does, right. (there, there, we feel you) In the yesteryears, there probably was not even a concept of having pet-friendly places in India. Neither were pet parents so involved. But these days, the way we pamper four four-legged family members is just too much and we can’t leave them at home with their noses tucked at the door waiting for us!

In an era where pretty much everything is possible, having pet-friendly places is just too easy. With the budding craze of taking your pet everywhere, recently some super amazing pet-friendly cafes have opened their doors and created a suitable environment for you and your pet. You will be amazed at what they have to offer.

Pet street Resort (say whaaaa..!!)

Yeah, you read that right. A resort for pets. Petstreet Resort is a vast expanse of land where your pooch can get hooked off the leash and make a dash in the serene place. There is a pool for you and your pet, rain dance, and open space where you can organise a private party, bonfire, watch open-air movies too! They also organise pet-friendly extravaganzas. This is a MUST VISIT !

Petstreet is a chain of parlours for pets. They have different branches NCR where you can purchase quirky toys, cute fashionable clothes, get your pets groomed or maybe a spa, and also have a boarding facility. It is a one-stop shop for your pet. They also have a bakery with a variety of pup-cakes (as they call it), and other snacks. Did you know there is pizza, beer, and lassi for dogs? Buy one from here and see if your little one likes it?.

Address: 48, HPS Farms, Sector 135, Noida, ChakMangrola, Uttar Pradesh

Furball Story

This is a unique café which welcome street dogs too. It has a delectable variety of desserts with great quality too. One can find variety of breed here chasing each other’s tail. It has a dedicated space for your pooches to make a run around and socialise with other fur buddies. Grab some lip smacking snacks, have a quality time with friends, family and create a paw-some story with your furball.

Address: 31, Saraswati Kunj, Near Vatika Towers, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Barks and Meows

Another great café in G-town, Barks and Meows, is a popular spot amongst pet owners. From having separate menus for cats and dogs, they also have boarding facilities (for both cats and dogs), a playground and a pool to splash splash splash! Barks and Meows also organises pupper pool parties and colourful birthday parties. With shiny streamers, dog friendly cakes, it is a wholesome jamboree out there. The staff is also quite friendly and caring. Your floof is going to love the playground here.

Address: Faridabad – Gurgaon Rd, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana

Root-Cafe In The Park

As the name suggest, it is a café in the greens of a park which makes a super fun place right at the outset. They serve scrumptious cuisine at affordable prices. You can enjoy a good breakfast sitting in the lap of nature with hair swaying with the soothing breeze. The ambience of the café is perfect for a cute outing with your pet.

Address: Rajiv Gandhi Renewable Energy Park, Leisure, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Cafe- Dori

This one is a hit. It is a charming café with all European vibes in places with quaint-some décor and continental pallette for your taste buds. And not just for you, but your pet friend can have a gala time. Café Dori furnishes your pet with a colourful menu! Pick some Turkish eggs for yourself and scrambled eggs with veggies for your pet. Known for its chic and class aura, it is time to get chic with your dog.

Address: Dhan Mill Compound 100 Feet Road, SSN Marg, Chhatarpur, New Delhi,

Tip: Check out their social pages for latest updates on timings, special events and for making bookings.

Boopity boopity boop: How much cute is too much cute? Visit these cafes with your furry friends and answer it yourself!