Nainital, the ‘Lake District of India’ is a town in Uttarakhand and is known for its abundant natural beauty. The hill station is a popular tourist attraction and has ample sightseeing places and things to do. With a pleasant climate and plenty of hotels around, Nainital is a preferred holiday destination for couples as well as families. But should you visit Nainital in August? Here’s what we have to say.

Nainital enjoys pleasant rainy weather in August but most of the tourists flock to this hill station in September or October when the rains have stopped and the weather is slightly chilly. But, during this time, the rates of accommodation go through the roof because of the high demand.

Nainital is also crowded as there are many tourists visiting the place. Unless you want to spend a bomb, visit Nainital in August. Mid or end of August is a good idea as the tourists haven’t really started pouring in but the weather is better and you can enjoy boating at Naini Lake. You may not be able to do all adventure sports if it rains too much but you will definitely get lesser people and things at a cheaper price.

You may have heard about Uttarakhand getting flooded due to rains or a cloudburst but Nainital isn’t really affected by it yet and you will not have a problem travelling to Nainital in August. The Independence Day long weekend is a good time to visit Nainital but if you haven’t already booked, you may want to make accommodation arrangements before you go as many places are already booked. A few hotel options in Nainital are The Naini Retreat, The Oak Park Resort and Seasons Hotels and Resorts.