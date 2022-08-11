Jaipur: The long weekend is here and it you haven’t planned an outing yet, include a visit to Rajasthan in your plans. With the advent of monsoon season, the scorching heat of June and July is behind us and the weather is pleasant to visit the ‘Desert state of India’. In fact, the month of August is one of the best time to witness Rajasthan in all its green glory that surround the historical forts in the state.Also Read - Rajasthan: Woman Jumps In Well With 4 Children, All Die; She Survives

Why You Should Travel To Rajasthan In August

During August, Rajasthan enjoys light rainfalls and pleasant temperature of about 33 degrees Celsius due to the advent of the monsoon rains. During this time the weather is just perfect-not too hot or not too cold.

Moreover, the rain showers turns the barren and dry land of the state to green, that makes up for an spectacular view. During this time, the view from the top of forts and historical sites is that of lush greenery–a sight to behold. Further, the rainfall and pleasant weather make the hard work to climb to the top worth the effort.

Places to visit in Rajasthan during August

Udaipur

Udaipur– the City of Lakes– is a sight to behold in August. The city has seven lakes, including, Fateh Sagar Lake, Lake Pichola, Swaroop Sagar Lake, Rangsagar, and Doodh Talai Lake, that are recharged by the monsoon rains. Travels can book a stay at the Taj Lake Palace, right in the middle of Lake Pichola to enjoy the breathtaking view of the city. Apart from these beautiful lakes, the city houses some of the grandest palaces in the country that are major tourist attractions.

Jalore

Tucked away in the Aravallis, Jalore is another great place to visit during the monsoon. During this time, the Aravalli forest is especially spectacular after fresh rain showers. Jalore is also called the City of Granite and Grandeur. Sundha mountain, just outside of the city limits, is a great place to visit, and the view from the top is breathtaking. Also make time for the Jalore Fort and Swarn Giri Fort, they are some of the best attractions in town.

Bundi

A spectacle of magnificence, Bundi is all about magnificent forts and ancient baoris (step reservoirs). During monsoon, these step reservoirs are filled with fresh water supply and makes up for a breathtaking view. Further, the hills around Bundi are once again alive with green vegetation, and the rivers are once again swollen after the rains.

Mount Abu

The beautiful hill station in Rajasthan always enjoys pleasant weather and it is even better during monsoon. Mount Abu offers tons of activities for tourists like trekking, hiking, zip-lining to name a few. But if you want it to be a quiet holiday, you can do sightseeing in places like Guru Sikhar, Nakki Lake, Mount Abu Sanctuary, Toad Rock Viewpoint, Dilwara Jain Temple, among others.

Jaipur

The Pink City shine in all its glory during August. After the monsoon showers wash away all the summer’s dust and dryness, the fantastic architecture of Jaipur looks like it has been given a fresh coat of paint. The colours of red sandstone monuments pops out after rain and Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Mandir Palace, Laxmi Narayan Temple, City Palace, Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Rambagh Palace among other places looks like they have been given a new lease of life.