Now is a great time to visit Uttarakhand and especially Nainital. Reason? Well, the hill station is going to host a winter carnival from December 26. It will be a 5-day long celebration that will include various interesting activities like bird watching, wall painting, boat races, kayaking, etc. at various places like Satatal, Bhimtal, Kotabagh, and Pangot. Also Read - Nainital Gets India's First-Ever Moss Garden - List of All Tourist Attractions in This Lake Town

District Administration Nainital invites you to a Butterfly Walk at Kyari, a forest village in the Jim Corbett area. A part of the Winter Carnival Nainital 2020, the festival will span over 5 days from December 26-30. For more details, contact Mr. Shubham Rawat at 8433408047 pic.twitter.com/nGTUMj7EFE — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) December 23, 2020

Those interested in bird watching should visit Sattal and Pangot as the bird watching workshop is going to be held there. Other mentioned activities will be the highlights of Bhitmal. However, if you are eager to take part in a half marathon, astro-photography or/and boat decoration, Nainital is where you should be present.

On the other hand, a paragliding competition will be held in the Kotabagh region. Other interesting activities that you can enjoy there include zip lining, rock climbing, hot air balloon ride, trekking, flower show, etc.

Traveholics must plan a visit to this beautiful mountain city situated at an elevation of approximately 2000m. We are sure you will not be disappointed in any way. In fact, the Uttarakhand state has planned the winter carnival in a manner that you enjoy both cold weather and the comforting sunlight. You will also get an opportunity to know about the rich culture of Kumaoni.

Moreover, once are done exploring everything in Nainital, you can go for a trip to nearby places including Almora, Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, etc. Notably,