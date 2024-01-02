Home

Travel

Winter Carnival In Shimla Welcomes Visitors With Open Arms, Cultural Delights: Check Major Highlights

Winter Carnival In Shimla Welcomes Visitors With Open Arms, Cultural Delights: Check Major Highlights

Explore the Shimla Winter Carnival in the mountains of Himanchal, which is open till 4th January 2024, and promises to have active food stalls 24 hours all day.

The week-long Shimla Winter Carnival, will continue till December 4, 2024.

New Delhi: In the snow-clad peaks of Himachal Pradesh, echoing with festive energy, the Winter Carnival is organised in its capital. The week-long Shimla Winter Carnival was inaugurated on December 25 by the Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. After the devastating floods of 2023, this carnival comes as a relief to the state and signifies the return of tourism, welcoming visitors with open arms and cultural delights.

Trending Now

Chief Minister Sukhu Welcomes Tourists

You may like to read

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the returning tourists. “Himachal Pradesh is moving on the path of increasing tourism,” he declared, acknowledging the positive impact of the Winter Carnival. He assured visitors that all tourist spots and hotels were bustling with activity, a testament to the state’s resilience and unwavering hospitality.

Carnival A Winter Delight For All

The week-long Winter Carnival, launched on December 25, is a vibrant exchange with cultural performances, culinary experiences, and outdoor adventures. Visitors can enjoy themselves in the pleasant atmosphere of the Ridge, the heart of Shimla, pulsating with traditional music, mesmerising dance routines, and a captivating display of the state’s rich heritage.

Festive Food All Day

For those seeking culinary indulgences, the Winter Carnival extends a warm invitation. From December 20th to January 5th, eateries, dhabas, and restaurants across the state will remain open 24 hours a day, catering to every craving and ensuring no visitor goes hungry. Imagine savouring steaming momos amidst the crisp mountain air or indulging in a decadent dessert under the starry sky—the possibilities are endless.

Places to Visit Near Shimla

The Ridge: The beating heart of the carnival, The Ridge pulsates with cultural performances, art exhibitions, and bustling markets. Witness traditional dances like ‘Nati’ and ‘Chamba,’ marvel at intricate handicrafts, and savour the aroma of local delicacies.

The beating heart of the carnival, The Ridge pulsates with cultural performances, art exhibitions, and bustling markets. Witness traditional dances like ‘Nati’ and ‘Chamba,’ marvel at intricate handicrafts, and savour the aroma of local delicacies. Jakhoo Hill: Take a cable car ride up Jakhoo Hill for panoramic vistas of the snow-capped Himalayas and the charming town of Shimla below. Visit the ancient Jakhoo Temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and soak in the serenity amidst the pines.

Take a cable car ride up Jakhoo Hill for panoramic vistas of the snow-capped Himalayas and the charming town of Shimla below. Visit the ancient Jakhoo Temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and soak in the serenity amidst the pines. Himalayan Zoological Park: Embark on a wild adventure at the Himalayan Zoological Park, housing a diverse collection of animals like snow leopards, musk deer, and red pandas. Witness the majestic Bengal tigers in their natural habitat and learn about the region’s unique flora and fauna.

Embark on a wild adventure at the Himalayan Zoological Park, housing a diverse collection of animals like snow leopards, musk deer, and red pandas. Witness the majestic Bengal tigers in their natural habitat and learn about the region’s unique flora and fauna. Tara Devi Temple: Seek spiritual solace at the serene Tara Devi Temple, perched atop a hill overlooking the town. Hike through the lush green forest or take a scenic horse ride to reach the temple, which offers breathtaking views and a sense of tranquility.

Seek spiritual solace at the serene Tara Devi Temple, perched atop a hill overlooking the town. Hike through the lush green forest or take a scenic horse ride to reach the temple, which offers breathtaking views and a sense of tranquility. Glen View: Capture the essence of colonial charm at Glen View, a picnic spot offering panoramic vistas of the valley. Witness the toy train snake its way through the mountains and enjoy a picnic lunch amidst the vibrant greenery.

Insider Tip: Pack binoculars and a telephoto lens for wildlife enthusiasts eager to capture stunning animal portraits.

A 2-Day Carnival-Ready Itinerary

Day 1: Arrive in Shimla and settle into your cosy accommodation. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of the Ridge, enjoying cultural performances and exploring the bustling market. In the evening, embark on a cable car ride to Jakhoo Hill and witness the breathtaking sunset over the Himalayas.

Arrive in Shimla and settle into your cosy accommodation. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of the Ridge, enjoying cultural performances and exploring the bustling market. In the evening, embark on a cable car ride to Jakhoo Hill and witness the breathtaking sunset over the Himalayas. Day 2: Explore the Himalayan Zoological Park, marvelling at the diverse wildlife and learning about the region’s ecological significance. In the afternoon, visit the Tara Devi Temple, seeking serenity amidst the scenic beauty. Conclude your day with a picnic at Glen View, enjoying the breathtaking views and colonial charm.

Manali’s Winter Carnival

The festive spirit extends even beyond Shimla, as the picturesque town of Manali gears up for its own Winter Carnival starting on January 2. Kullu-Manali, a haven for adventure enthusiasts, will welcome the New Year with a vibrant blend of local music, vibrant dances, and the warm embrace of the Himalayas.

CM Sukhu’s Message Of Hope

The Winter Carnival transcends its festive facade, serving as a powerful symbol of Himachal Pradesh’s unwavering spirit. After the challenges of the floods, the state has emerged stronger, its resilience evident in the joyous celebrations and the unwavering commitment to tourism. Chief Minister Sukhu’s message resonates with hope, reminding us that the clean environment, lush valleys, and dense forests of Himachal remain a magnet for travellers seeking serenity and adventure.

CM Sukhu’s Vision For Future of Himachal’s Tourism

Chief Minister Sukhu’s commitment to reviving tourism goes beyond the Winter Carnival. He envisions a future where Himachal Pradesh becomes a year-round destination, catering to diverse interests and offering sustainable tourism practices. His focus on infrastructure development, adventure tourism, and cultural preservation paves the way for a brighter future for the state’s tourism industry.

So, pack your bags, embrace the winter wonderland of Himachal Pradesh, and let the Shimla Winter Carnival be your guide. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit, explore hidden gems, and witness the resilience of this breathtaking state. Remember, Himachal Pradesh awaits with open arms, ready to weave its magic into your winter adventure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.