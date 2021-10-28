New Delhi: The Indian civil aviation regulator on Thursday said that the Indian airlines will operate up to 4.38 per cent lesser flights from Oct 31, 2021 to Mar 26, 2022, to that of the same period in 2019-2020(the pre-pandemic level).Also Read - Flight-Themed Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft Opens in Gujarat's Vadodara. See Photos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a statement approved a winter flight schedule of 22,287 flights to that of 23, 308 departures for a week during the same period two years ago. Presently, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation revised the order and said that the airlines will be running domestic flights without any capacity restrictions. Although many airlines are yet to function at their pre-covid level capacity.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic had forced the airlines to limit domestic flight operations to 50 per cent capacity in June. The limitation continued till July, after which it was increased to 65 per cent. Owing to the improvement in the Covid situation in the country, the ministry further eased the limit to 72.5 per cent between August 12 and September 18.

“It may be noted that 22,287 departures per week have been finalised to and from 108 airports,” the DGCA said in a statement. For the upcoming winter schedule, Indian low-cost airline Spicejet has reduced its departure per week by 30.61 per cent. Two years ago, it used to carry 4,316 departures per week but now it has been limited to 2,995 departures a week.

Likewise Indigo has also reduced its departure by 0.65 per cent whereas Sir India Limited has reduced it by 8.92 per cent. In addition, Vistara had an approved flight strength of 1,675 and AirAsia India at 1,393.

It further added, “Out of these 108 airports, Sindhudurg and Kushinagar are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines.” Presently, India has bilateral air bubble arrangements with a total of 28 countries. These countries include Bangladesh, Canada, France, Japan, Germany Netherland Maldives, US, UK, and UAE.

The passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020, due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. This sector was reopened on May 25, 2020, with a limited capacity of 33 per cent. Since then the operational capacity has been decided in consonance with the prevailing Covid situation.