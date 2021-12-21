New Delhi: Only an ardent traveller would know the joy of getting a free hotel room upgrade! And it’s our responsibility to spread the joy to the world too, right? Hence, here we have shared some of the simple hacks to try if you want to score a free hotel room upgrade on your next trip. Check them out.Also Read - Railway Extends Vistadome Services To Boost Tourism in Northeast India. Details here

Travelling This Winter? 5 Simple Tips to Easily Get a Free Hotel Room Upgrade on Your Next Trip

1. The Off-Season

Usually, the hotel prices soar during the holiday season and hence, the best way to get a free hotel room upgrade is to check-in during the offseason. It's highly likely that, during the offseason the hotels will book you into a higher-priced room or offer extra perks since there wouldn't be many visitors. So, plan well in advance before travelling to your next destination.

2. Frequent Visits

Here's another simple hack to try. So, let's suppose you have a favourite hotel, then we suggest you to book your stay in the same hotel every time you visit that particular destination. This way, you'll become more familiar with the hotel rules and the staff there. This can help you in getting perks from the hotel including the free upgrade.

3. Complain if Room is Genuinely Not Okay

This is important! If there’s something wrong with your hotel room, you must complain and let them know. It is important because the hotel would prefer to fix the problem immediately than receive a negative online review later. Keep in mind that if they can’t fix the problem in the room, then they will most likely move you to another room.

4. Hotel Loyalty Programme

One of the simplest ways to get a free hotel room upgrade is to join a hotel loyalty programme. Most hotel chains around India and the world offer special benefits to loyal customers. Joining a hotel loyalty programme might entitle you to a free room upgrade depending on the state you attain.

5. Mention About a Special Occasion

And lastly, if you’re on a vacay to celebrate a special occasion, like a birthday or anniversary, this is the best time to inform the staff at the hotel. Hotel concierges usually tend to give special benefits to guests if they’re celebrating something – so, if you are lucky, expect a free dessert, buffet, or even a free hotel room upgrade.