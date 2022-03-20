If you are an ardent lover of Northern Light and happen to stay in New York by the end of March, you can witness the lights. In Hudson Yards, the building of 1131 ft high offers a picturesque experience for visitors and residents.Also Read - Surajkund Mela 2022: International Crafts Fair’s Date, Theme, Ticket Price And Everything You Need To Know

The deck on top of the building is called Edge. The experience of Northern Lights is called Skylight. The laser simulated the Northern Lights. This view is open to public until March end. You can watch it only in Edge in New York. Witness the beauty of Northern Light against the backdrop of Manhattan. You will find yourself in an elevator at the Hudson Yards leading to the 100th floor within a minute.

You can check the days on which the show is available at 7pm and it lasts for 20 minutes. As per the organisers, it is a revolutionary lighting technology that creates dramatic illustrations over the NYC skyline. The show will be followed by a 45-minute break until the next show begins.