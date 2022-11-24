Wonder Carnival Is Back In Gurgaon For Its Winter Fiesta This November! Check Dates, Tickets, Time & Other Details

Winter carnival season is here. Did you miss the Wonder Carnival last July? Well, here is your chance to regale in fun, frolic and fiesta as the carnival is back in Gurgaon From November 25 onwards. Check details here.

The Wonder Carnival in Gurugram is already on a roll. (Image: Instagram: thewondercarnival)

Wonder Carnival, November 2022: Delhi-NCR folks attention! Cue drum beats. There is carnival back in town. How wonderful to have something to look forward to for weekends again! Yes, the Wonder carnival has returned to paint the town red. After a successful jamboree in Gurgaon In July, then at Chandigargh, it is here for its winter fiesta.

Food, Music, Rides, Dance – isn’t it just the perfect combo for an amazing outing? The Wonder Carnival is awaiting your presence. It is a three week carnival and a perfect getaway from the hustles of the city, this carnival is a carousel of every idea of fun for every age group. No less than a jamboree of sorts, one is bound to enjoy the rides, food stalls, groovy music and lot more.

Get ready to spend time with your homies. Pick out the perfect attire because your gallery might get full capturing multiple moments of giggles and glee.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT WONDER CARNIVAL?

Well, a carnival is a colourful place to be in revel the in small moments happiness.

What is a carnival without some adrenaline rush? One can enjoy a variety of rides like – Ferris Wheel (mandatory), Hammer ride, striking cars, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Moon Coaster Carousel and the list goes on. To add a tinge of spooky fun, one can enjoy a trip to the haunted house as well. Hail the brave hearted!

as well. Hail the brave hearted! There will be multiple food and drinks stalls to hog on.

to hog on. There are some rides for kids to have their moments of joy as well.

to have their moments of joy as well. On weekends, specialhomegrown artists will also enliven the aura with some groovy melodies on stage.

DATES, PRICE, TIME

Tickets: Rs 99 onwards.

Special offer: A single day pass with any three rides included would amount to Rs 299

Dates: November 25- January 8

Time: 4 PM – 11 PM (Weekdays) & 12 Noon – 11 PM (Weekends)

Venue: The Leisure Valley Grounds, Sector 19 Gurugram

Note: Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along

What are you wondering? Book your Wonder Carnival tickets now because ‘the vibe is LIT’