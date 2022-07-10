Wonder Carnival Gurugram: Food, Music, Rides, Dance – isn’t it just the perfect combo for an amazing outing? Yeah, but are you asking where? Leisure Valley in Gurugram is hosting The Wonder Carnival and awaiting your presence. It is a three week carnival and a perfect getaway from the monsoon hustles of the city, this carnival is a carousel of every idea of fun for every age group. No less than a jamboree of sorts, one is bound to enjoy the rides, food stalls, groovy music and lot more.Also Read - Manali Bans Camping Without Permission: Take All Permits Before Pitching Your Tents | Know Where And How

Get ready to spend time with your homies. Pick out the perfect attire because your gallery might get full capturing multiple moments of giggles and glee.

What to expect at the fun fiesta?

Well, a carnival is a colourful place to be in revel the in small moments happiness.

Exciting amusement rides: What is a carnival without some adrenaline rush? One can enjoy a variety of rides like – Ferris Wheel (mandatory), Hammer ride, striking cars, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Moon Coaster Carousel and the list goes on.

Dates, price, timing

Tickets: Rs 99 onwards.

Special offer: A single day pass with any three rides included would amount to Rs 299

Dates: July 9- July 31

Time: 5 pm – 11 pm

Venue: The Leisure Valley Grounds, Sector 19 Gurugram

Note: Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along

What are you wondering? Book your Wonder Carnival tickets now because ‘issa vibe check’!