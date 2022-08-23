Wonder Carnival Chandigarh: Fun-frolic-food-music – the perfect combo for a wholesome evening is here! After three successful week at Gurugram, the Wonder Carnival is back but this time in Chandigarh (inserts starry eye grinning emoji). If you were thinking for a wholesome evening, well this your chance to make a great one out of it and no we are not even exaggerating. This fun fiesta has something for everyone from kids to your grand parents, it will be a joy ride.Also Read - Wonder Carnival in Gurugram's Leisure Valley Begins | Check Out Date, Price, Time and Other Details

A jamboree of colours, the cheerful carnival will be packed with amusement rides and will wrap you in a aura of happiness. Just the much needed outing is here.

CARNIVAL COLOURS – WHAT TO EXPECT?

Well, a carnival is a colourful place to be in revel the in small moments happiness.

  • Exciting amusement rides: What is a carnival without some adrenaline rush? One can enjoy a variety of rides like – Ferris Wheel (mandatory), Hammer ride, striking cars, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Moon Coaster Carousel and  the list goes on.
  • To add a tinge of spooky fun, one can enjoy a trip to the haunted house as well. Hail the brave hearted!
  • There will be multiple food and drinks stalls to hog on.
  • There  are some rides for kids to have their moments of joy as well.
  • On weekends, special homegrown artists will also enliven the aura with some groovy melodies on stage.

DATES, PRICE, TIME

Tickets: Rs 49 onwards. (Early Bird Pass)

Special offer: A single day pass with any three rides included would amount to Rs 249

Dates: August 15- September 4

Time: 5 pm – 11 pm

Venue: Carnival Grounds Opposite Sector 34A Gurudwara. No. 401 , Level -IV , SCO 144-145 Sector 34 A, Chandigarh UT, Chandigarh 160022, India

Note: Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along

Check out their official Instagram to catch a glimpse on what you do not want to miss!

No more wondering and book your tickets to the Wonder Carnival now! If this is not a vibe, then we don’t know what is!

