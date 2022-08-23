Wonder Carnival Chandigarh: Fun-frolic-food-music – the perfect combo for a wholesome evening is here! After three successful week at Gurugram, the Wonder Carnival is back but this time in Chandigarh (inserts starry eye grinning emoji). If you were thinking for a wholesome evening, well this your chance to make a great one out of it and no we are not even exaggerating. This fun fiesta has something for everyone from kids to your grand parents, it will be a joy ride.Also Read - Wonder Carnival in Gurugram's Leisure Valley Begins | Check Out Date, Price, Time and Other Details
A jamboree of colours, the cheerful carnival will be packed with amusement rides and will wrap you in a aura of happiness. Just the much needed outing is here.
CARNIVAL COLOURS – WHAT TO EXPECT?
Well, a carnival is a colourful place to be in revel the in small moments happiness.
- Exciting amusement rides: What is a carnival without some adrenaline rush? One can enjoy a variety of rides like – Ferris Wheel (mandatory), Hammer ride, striking cars, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Moon Coaster Carousel and the list goes on.
- To add a tinge of spooky fun, one can enjoy a trip to the haunted house as well. Hail the brave hearted!
- There will be multiple food and drinks stalls to hog on.
- There are some rides for kids to have their moments of joy as well.
- On weekends, special homegrown artists will also enliven the aura with some groovy melodies on stage.
DATES, PRICE, TIME
Tickets: Rs 49 onwards. (Early Bird Pass)
Special offer: A single day pass with any three rides included would amount to Rs 249
Dates: August 15- September 4
Time: 5 pm – 11 pm
Venue: Carnival Grounds Opposite Sector 34A Gurudwara. No. 401 , Level -IV , SCO 144-145 Sector 34 A, Chandigarh UT, Chandigarh 160022, India
Note: Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along
Check out their official Instagram to catch a glimpse on what you do not want to miss!
No more wondering and book your tickets to the Wonder Carnival now! If this is not a vibe, then we don’t know what is!
