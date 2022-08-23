Wonder Carnival Chandigarh: Fun-frolic-food-music – the perfect combo for a wholesome evening is here! After three successful week at Gurugram, the Wonder Carnival is back but this time in Chandigarh (inserts starry eye grinning emoji). If you were thinking for a wholesome evening, well this your chance to make a great one out of it and no we are not even exaggerating. This fun fiesta has something for everyone from kids to your grand parents, it will be a joy ride.Also Read - Wonder Carnival in Gurugram's Leisure Valley Begins | Check Out Date, Price, Time and Other Details

A jamboree of colours, the cheerful carnival will be packed with amusement rides and will wrap you in a aura of happiness. Just the much needed outing is here.

CARNIVAL COLOURS – WHAT TO EXPECT?

Well, a carnival is a colourful place to be in revel the in small moments happiness.

Exciting amusement rides: What is a carnival without some adrenaline rush? One can enjoy a variety of rides like – Ferris Wheel (mandatory), Hammer ride, striking cars, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Moon Coaster Carousel and the list goes on.

To add a tinge of spooky fun, one can enjoy a trip to the haunted house as well. Hail the brave hearted!

There will be multiple food and drinks stalls to hog on.

There are some rides for kids to have their moments of joy as well.

On weekends, special homegrown artists will also enliven the aura with some groovy melodies on stage.

DATES, PRICE, TIME

Tickets: Rs 49 onwards. (Early Bird Pass)

Special offer: A single day pass with any three rides included would amount to Rs 249

Dates: August 15- September 4

Time: 5 pm – 11 pm

Venue: Carnival Grounds Opposite Sector 34A Gurudwara. No. 401 , Level -IV , SCO 144-145 Sector 34 A, Chandigarh UT, Chandigarh 160022, India

Note: Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along

Check out their official Instagram to catch a glimpse on what you do not want to miss!

No more wondering and book your tickets to the Wonder Carnival now! If this is not a vibe, then we don’t know what is!

