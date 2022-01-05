Safest Destination 2022: Our bags are packed but covid restrictions are back. We all expected 2022 to be different but several countries have partial lockdowns or curfews to curb the rising cases of omicron, a variant of covid-19. The want to explore still looms. For travel enthusiasts, this is a major setback as they now have to cancel their vacation plans. Fret not, we have you covered.Also Read - Erica Fernandes And Her Mother Test Covid Positive, Urge Fans to Not Rely on Home Testing Kits

We have curated a list of safe places you can still visit and explore. All these destinations fall under the US State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Check it out here:

Bahamas

One of the best destinations for all beach lovers is the Bahamas. The destination offers scenic and picturesque views. Bahamas is recommended on level 2 advisories by both the CDC and the State Department in December. As the tourism officials, all covid-19 protocols and precautionary measures are ensured.

The United Arab Emirates

UAE has the best top tourist selling sites like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. UAE has secured Level 1 travel advice for 2022. Along with this, UAE has a lower number of Covid-19 infections. UAE ranks 26th on the GPI.

Jamaica

Caribbean Island should be on your list if you don’t like going to crowded. Jamaica has received the level 2 rating by travel advisory. Yet during Covid-19 times, the officials have advised the travelers to take extra precaution. A slight rise in the infection has been highlighted by the CDC.

The British Virgin Islands

According to Travel Advisory, the British Virgin Islands have been ranked in Level 1. As per the recent press report, the islands are open to foreign travelers. The officials have given full relaxation to fully vaccinated individuals.

Fiji

Fiji has been in every travel enthusiast. As per the reports, the country has resumed covid-19 testing. According to the State Department’s travel advisory, Fiji has received Level 1. Not only this, the reported infection cases are also very low here.