In PICS: World’s Largest Sandcastle in Denmark Makes it to Guinness World Records

COPENHAGEN: Good news is that Denmark has now made it to Guinness World Records for this reason! It has the world's tallest sandcastle in the stunning small seaside town of Blokhus.

Interestingly, the castle stands tall at 69.4 ft (21.16 m) and weighs nearly 5000 tonnes. According to Guinness World Records, the castle is three metres taller than a castle built in Germany in 2019, which earlier held the title of being the world's largest sandcastle. Check photos here.

Unbelievably, the tallest sandcastle is built using 4860 tonnes of sand! It is intricately decorated and reminds of a pyramid. Dutchman Wilfred Stijger, the creator of the castle had the world's 30 best sand sculptors assisting him throughout his castle building journey. Isn't is phenomenal?

For the uninitiated, the sandcastle has a unique concept. It is a model of the coronavirus wearing a crown as the creator wanted it to represent the power of the deadly virus all over the world. ToI quoted Stijger, “It’s ruling our lives everywhere. It tells you what to do…. It tells you to stay away from your family and not go to nice places. Don’t do activities, stay home”.

Wondering what other things were added to make the castle? The creator used 10 percent clay and later layered it with glue to complete the look and make it strong to withstand chilly and windy conditions. Undoubtedly, the residents of Blokhus are absolutely elated for making it to the Guiness World Records.

According to the authorities, the sandcastle will be there until the heavy frost sets in, which means until February or March next year. Plan your trip soon!

(With AFP inputs)