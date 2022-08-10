World Lion Day: A sight of a roaring lion is nothing short of a magnificent view. Lion is often synonymous to royalty after all it is regarded as the King Of The Jungle. August 10, every year is now celebrated as World Lion Day. A day in celebration of the jungle king. While there has been a decline in the species of lion, India is home to the gorgeous Asiatic lions. Not many, but there are few wildlife sanctuaries and reserves that are known for inhabiting these big cats.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Have a Hard Time Attacking Giraffe, Watch What He Did Next

A little about World Lion Day

These royal big cats used to roam freely in regions like, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe etc, nearly some million years ago. But, there has been lots of changes since then and today the species stand at edge, at the risk of being extinct soon. Over the decades, it is said, that the global population of lions has decreased by around 80-90 per cent.

In order to highlight this concern and take measures for it, World Lion Day was first celebrated in 2013. It was founded by Dereck and Beverely Joubert from the Big Cat Initiative and National Geographic.

As royal and elegant lions look in pictures, they look more magnificent in reality. Here are some of the national parks where one can still spot this specie

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir National Park is the only place in the world outside Africa where a lion can be seen in its natural habitat. The lions of Gir are a majestic animal, averaging 2.75 metres in length, and with a bigger tail tassle, bushier elbow tufs and prominent belly folds than his African cousin which has larger mane. Gir is a home to 40 species of mammals and 425 species of birds. This national park is world famous as being the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions. Along with them, one can also spot other exotic species like Asiatic wild ass, hyenas, Gir foxes, pygmy woodpecker, brown fish owl

Kumbhalgargh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

A state that exudes in royalty, Rajasthan’s Kumbhalgargh Wildlife Sanctuary is another popular place to have a look at the beauty of roaring lions. A reintroduction of Asiatic Lions project is underway here. Stretching across the Aravalli Range, there are lots of other wildlife species here as well that can be found roaming on the lush grasslands.

Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh

Kuno Wildlife sanctuary is nestled inside one of the dense jungles in Madhya Pradesh, about 200 km from Gwalior. It is another places where lions are found in good numbers. It is a moist deciduous forest that is also a hibitat of other animals and migratory birds.

Sita Mata Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

Rajasthan is one of the bigger states that protect a lot of flora and fauna. There are few national parks, wildlife sanctuaries here that have been established for the very reason to preserve the exotic vegetation. Among these is Sita Mata sanctuary that boasts of some of the most mesmerizing flora attracting bunch of tourists. While it is also home to Asiatic lions, they are not very easily spotted here. As the place is more prone to human disturbances, the lions are not roaming around here that often.

Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh

This beautiful sanctuary is located is the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. It is said that this place was once upon a time a hunting ground for the rulers of Benaras (now Varanasi). Species of lion was introduced here in 1958 but today, it is a bit of a task to spot them. Nonetheless, every year the place is flocked with wildlife enthusiasts who enjoy spotting the variety of flora and fauna and also the cascading waterfalls here.

While there are places in India where lions can be spotted, unfortunately few of these are also now declining. Therefore, it is paramount to gain more awareness about this specie, the purpose that led to the introduction of World Lion day.

No, we are not ready (and will never) will be to loose out on all cute Simbas that grow upto magnifique king of the jungles!

Visit these national parks soon and enjoy the sight of a roaring lion yourself!

