The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has added Kolkata’s historic Chinatown, popularly known as Tiretta Bazaar, on its radar for 2022. The heritage location is one of 25 destinations chosen from around the world whose preservation is critical. The Old Chinatown, located near Lalbazar in central Kolkata, previously housed roughly 20,000 ethnic Chinese Indians. It is India’s first Chinatown, and the city is the only spot in the country where one still remains.Also Read - Camel Festival 2022: Date, Time And Day-Wise Itinerary For The Culturally Rich Event in Bikaner

According to an entry in the Bengal District Gazetteers, East India Company Governor General Warren Hastings granted Achew a grant of land on which he established a sugar processing business. Despite the fact that the sugar mill stopped after Atchew’s death, many of the Chinese workers relocated to Kolkata, where they were eventually joined by others from their motherland. Although the origins of the Chinatown in central Kolkata’s Tiretta Bazar (or Teriti Bazar) are a mystery, it is thought that members from the Haka group were among the first to arrive. These individuals quickly rose to prominence in a variety of crafts and professions. In the Tangra neighbourhood of Kolkata, a second Chinatown was established. Also Read - Braj Holi Mahotsav 2022 Date, History And Major Attractions: 3-Day Long Festival of Colours, Traditions And Culture

Why is the Tiretta Bazaar in Kolkata famous?

Tiretta Bazaar is a foodie’s dream come true; the food is a fusion of Chinese, Cantonese, and Bengali flavours. The Bazaar is well-known for its absolutely delectable dishes. Tiretta Bazaar offers a variety of basic yet intriguing dishes that will bring you joy.

It offers us many stories and reminds us about the fascinating culture and heritage of individuals of Indian Chinese ancestry. Many Chinese temples can be seen in the market, where Kolkata’s Indo-Chinese community gathers to pray.

Play mah jong, shop for handcrafted shoes, and stock up on bamboo steamers and black fungus for your kitchen — wandering the alleyways of Kolkata’s Chinatown is a fascinating experience.

The Chinese New Year is celebrated in February with dragon and lion dancers. The event begins with a dragon dance performance and lasts for 10 to 15 days. The Lion Dancers’ groups begin by performing in Chinese temples before visiting local businesses and homes to bring good fortune.

The Tiretta Bazaar and the Chinese population that made it a flourishing commercial and cultural hub are championed by the 2022 World Monuments Watch. Individual temples are recognised and protected, but identifying the neighbourhood as a historic district will support the entire community and grab attention to the need for quality service, as well as encourage its inclusion into urban development projects. Also Read - Delhi Zoo Welcomes Back Tourists After 2 Months, 4,000 Tickets Sold Overnight

Kudos to the historic building of Kolkata for making it to the WMF watchlist for the second time. Follow this space for more updates.