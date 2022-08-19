World Photography Day 2022: Capturing the beauty of a place at a particular time is an art. This is a form of communication without words. Commemorating this creative experience, the world celebrates photography day on August 19, every year. If we retrospect, the gift of the camera is such an essential thing in our life. It has helped us not only capture moments in life but also to immortalise them. It often is a beautiful sight to take a trip down memory lane to relive the happy moments of the past. We have progressed from cameras with reels to mobile photography. Today, it has become so easy and accessible to take snapshots of moments in life.Also Read - Taj Mahal To Airavatesvara Temple: Travel Destinations With Mind Boggling Optical Illusions You Must Visit

World Photography Day

Celebration of this day can be traced to the 19th century when two Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce developed a photography process called ‘Daguerreotype’. This invention was lauded by the French government and called ‘ a gift to the world, rightfully so.

In the contemporary era, it is difficult to imagine a life without pictures and videos. Today, there are multiple sub divisions in this form of expression too. From wedding photographers to wildlife photographers, there is a lens for every angle in life.

And India abounds in places that can be a treat to all photography enthusiasts. From nature to the colours of bustling cities, here are some handpicked picture perfect locations that must be visited at least once.

Delhi

What is a better start than with the capital city itself. Delhi is a like a vintage city reeling through modern ways of life. From the streets of Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, the spice market to the posh localities in South Delhi, this city harbours all shades of life. It is like a one stop shop for all photography enthusiasts. Delhi abounds in rich heritage and culture with so many monuments like Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate, Jama Masjid etc. Apart from this there is a myriad of aesthetic cafes, picture perfect spots like Sunder Nursery, Lodhi Garden and also the colourful streets of Old Delhi.

Varanasi

A city as old as time, Varanasi is a vibrant destination. This place is often flocked by photographers to capture the vintage city that is known for its religious associations. It is extremely fascinating to look at the famous evening arti at the ghats and it gets all the more beautiful with the uninterrupted view from a boat ride.

Rajasthan

This state in India takes a top spot in the travel list of photographers. Why? We say why not! With its palatial forts and palaces, colourful streets dotted with traditional folk artists, bustling shops etc, one can cannot resist the urge to take a kodak moment. It is also one of those places that is flocked by international photographers and tourists in order to experience the vibrant hues of this city. Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, are some of the best destination in Rajasthan to capture aesthetics moments in life.

Hampi

This is a treat for all history buffs. Hampi brims with remnants of ancient life. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that charms those who are intrigued by the vestiges of the past. Hampi is a quaint city located in Karnataka and is also called as the ‘city of ruins’. There are multiple temples, waterfalls and other intricately constructed monuments here. Keep good storage on your devices as you just won’t be able to stop clicking!

Leh-Ladakh

Another favourite destination amongst travellers and photographers, this spot nestled in the lap of Himalayas welcomes countless tourists every year. It is a paradise that will fill your gallery but won’t fill your spirit to not capture every moment spent here. The valleys sprawling across acres of land, snow clad mountains, crystal clear azure lakes and the starry nights, every part of the hour here is a moment is worth capturing.

While these are just a few, there are innumerable places in India that will satiate the soul of a photographer. From nature, culture, night time to raw moments in life, this country has something for every kind of photographer.

Add these places on your photography travel list if you have not already!

(For story ideas, tips and review suggestions, you can reach out to himanshu.shekhar@india.com)