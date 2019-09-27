New Delhi: September 27 is commemorated as World Tourism Day every year. In 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) chose this date as ‘World Tourism Day’, as it was on this date, in 1970, that the statutes of the UNWTO were adopted.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. Every year, the day is ‘hosted’ by a country, a decision that was taken at the 12th session of the UNWTO in Istanbul, Turkey. In 2003, at the 15th session in Beijing, China, that the host nation will be allocated in the following order: 2006 in Europe, 2007 in South Asia, 2008 in the Americas, 2009 in Africa and 2011 in the Middle East.

In 2019, World Tourism Day is being hosted by India, in Delhi.

Also, a new theme is decided every year. For last year’s celebrations, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, the theme was ‘Tourism and the Digital Transformation’. For 2017, edition, hosted by Qatar, the theme was ‘sustainable tourism.’

Keeping in line with this, the theme for 2019 is ‘Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future For All.’ The event will focus on challenges outlined in the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs) of the UN and how the tourism industry can tackle these challenges.

The idea to observe September 27 as World Tourism Day was proposed by the late Nigerian National Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi. In 2009, he was recognised for his contribution.