New Delhi: This year, on the occasion of World Tourism Day – which is on September 27, the Government of India has planned to launch several initiatives to make people aware of Sustainable and Responsible Tourism in the country.Also Read - Open-Roof Tourist Luxury Bus For Suchetgarh Border Launched on World Tourism Day in Jammu

World Tourism Day: Campaigns on Responsible Tourism by Ministry of Tourism. Check Details

According to a TOI’s report, one of the initiatives will see the signing of a three-way MoU among the Government of India, tourism ministry, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and the Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI). Also Read - World Tourism Day 2019 Today: Know More About it Here

For the uninitiated, the Ecotourism Society of India (ESOI) was renamed as Responsible Tourism Society of India. The society is apart from the natural environment and focuses on sustainability practices. Also Read - World Tourism Day: Decoding Tourism in the Digital Age

In addition to the MoU, World Tourism Day will also see the formal launch of ‘Responsible Traveller Guideline’, a structure designed by RTSOI to make travellers aware of their responsibilities. It will also inculcate the ethics of responsible tourism. This is definitely the need of the hour!

As per the news report, it is being expected that the Tourism Ministry’s MoUs with RTSOI for Sustainable Tourism Criteria of India (STCI) will be beneficial. On the other hand, the UN agency is also pressing on ‘regeneration of ecosystem’. Apparently, the ecosystem has been damaged due to over exploitation.

According to RTSOI sources, as reported by TOI, the programme will see lectures, workshops, and more in this year-long ‘Responsible Traveller’ campaign. To boost the campaign, several celebrity videos have been shot by the team where celebrities talk focusing on being a responsible traveller.

Interestingly, the tourism ministry is also planning to create a Responsible Traveller mobile app soon. Tell us what do you think about these initiatives by the government.