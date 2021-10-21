We all like to explore the unexplored, look for something new and unique out there. Hands down, gardens are the best place to visit and to relax. Gardens are calm and the best place to chill.Also Read - Best Things to Do in Singapore: 7 Amazing Activities for Your Singapore Family Vacation

Here’s a list of the world’s most unusual gardens that you should include in your travel list:

Lost Garden of Heligan, England

This garden disappeared after the onset of World War II. In the 1990s, this garden was discovered by the farmers. This became England’s largest garden restoration project. Today, you can explore this garden which is more than 200 acres huge and is now developed into an agricultural site and jungle.

Gardens of Bomarzo, Italy

Gardens of Bomarzo is also known as Park of Monsters. It is exquisite and is one of a type. According to the record, this garden was commissioned by Pier Francesco Orsini in 1552. This is an expression of deepest grief. This garden was designed to look scary and gained prominence after the death of Orsini.

Las Pozas, Mexico

In late 1940, this garden was built by British surrealist Edward James. As per the record, it took two years to make this garden. Edward James had modified this garden’s more than 80 acres of the dense jungle into pools, waterfalls and surrealist sculptures. Do look out for arches, rare plants and natural rock formations.

Ancient City Gardens of Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Ancient City Gardens of Sigiriya is considered one of the world’s oldest gardens. It has beautiful rock faces, vast water features and sloping terraces. The Sigiriya fortress is built in a way that resembles a lion bordering with pretty garden spaces and greenery.

Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

Gardens by the Bay is filled with exuberant energy and positive vibes. This is the most iconic feature of the garden. This garden is revered for its unique approach to conservation – the humid Cloud Forest, surreal Flower Dome and Supertree Grove. In the evening, the Supertrees light up and use solar energy to feed the plants as well as light them up.