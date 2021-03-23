Are you a water baby? Do you love to swim and soak yourself in water? Then you better head to Poland. Why, you ask? It’s because Poland recently got the world’s deepest swimming pool, DeepSpot, which is 150 feet deep! Yes, you read that right! What’s even better is that the stunning pool is now officially open for visitors, as per the reports. Interestingly, the deepest diving pool in the world has underwater rooms, glass tunnels for viewers and so much more. So, if you dare to dive here, then read on. Also Read - Mystery Goes On: After Europe and US, Another Metal Monolith Crops Up in Poland

World’s Deepest Swimming Pool In Poland Is Nearly 150 Feet Deep

Located in the Polish town of Mszczonow, near Warsaw, DeepSpot is the world’s deepest swimming pool with a depth of 150 feet. The deepest point of the pool is known as the Deepspot, and can hold 27 times the amount of water of an average pool! Not just that, but despite the COVID-19 limits and restrictions, the record-breaking pool also functions as a perfect training center for professional as well as the beginner-level scuba divers and offers educational courses.

Poland Diving Pool Has Underwater Rooms & Caves

According to reports, DeepSpot also offers a hotel with rooms allowing guests to watch a hotel with rooms allowing guests to enjoy divers at a depth of 5 meters. Interesting right? Referring to this, DeepSpot Director Michal Braszczynski stated to media agencies that the fire brigade and the army would also use the pool. He added that there will be many scenarios for training and that they will be testing different equipment.

Meanwhile divers can explore other environments, including a small shipwreck and simulated Mayan ruins. There is an underwater tunnel for viewers, surrounded by divers suspended in a significant volume of water. This complex offers a collection of alternative programming, including conference and training rooms as well. According to TOI, Przemyslaw Kacprzak, a 39-year-old diving instructor, stated that it would not substitute a sea with no coral reefs but is an excellent place to learn and train about safety.

