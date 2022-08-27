Kolkata: India is home to multiple iconic monuments that have taken over global hall of fame. Joining the ranks will be the Temple of Vedic Planetarium in Mayapur, West Bengal. It will soon become world’s largest religious monument and is said to be bigger than the white marble dome structure, Taj Mahal and the magnificent St. Paul’s Cathedral in the Vatican. The Temple of Vedic Planetarium will also be the headquarter of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON). The grand structure will also have the largest dome that the world has ever seen and will furnish the tourists with a calming tour beautiful building.Also Read - Attention Keralites! Grand Champions Boat League 2022 Is Back. Check Dates, Locations & Full Schedule Here

Originally the temple was scheduled to open its door for visitors by 2022 but owing to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now the date is set for 2024. Currently the largest religious temple is the 400 acre large Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia but once the Vedic Planetarium is opened, it will take the top spot.

ABOUT THE VEDIC PLANETORIUM

The constructions activity of the grand temple was started in 2010 and is expected to be worth $100 million.

According to a report published by Mint, there will a large rotating model that will symbolize how the planetary system functions as described in the holy scriptures of Bhagavad Purana.

It also stated that every floor of the temple will be able to accommodate about 10,000 devotees in compliance to the ISKCON temple customs.

In another report by the Print, it stated that there will be institutes of higher studies, research centres and spiritual institutes to promote cross-talk between modern science and the Indian knowledge system.

According to ISCKON India’ tweet, after the completion, it would be first project of its kind to demonstrate the entire Vedic cosmology in a interactive way to help everyone learn not just about the Vedic cosmos but also the stories of the purana.

Alfred Ford, who himself is an ISKON devotee has taken on his shoulders to undertake this project. Alfred Ford, now Ambarish Das is the great grandson of the business tycoon Henry Ford.

With beautiful chandeliers and modern technology, the devotees are eagerly awaiting the inauguration of this grand structure.