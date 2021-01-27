The world’s largest white crocodile park, Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has been reopened for tourists now. Spread over 145sq km, Bhitarkanika National Park is home to an array of species of flora and fauna. Here, you will find the saltwater crocodile, black ibis, Indian python, and darters among various other animals. Also Read - Russia Lifts Travel Ban from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar

Popular for its rich eco-system, Bhitarkanika National Park witnessed a huge footfall on the first day of reopening. According to a few tourists who visited the place, the reopening of Bhitarkanika National Park will give a boost to state tourism. According to the official tourism site of Odisha, "Bhitarkanika is known as India's second-largest mangrove ecosystem after the Sunderbans. The park is essentially a network of creeks and canals that are inundated with waters from rivers Brahmani, Baitarani, Dhamra, and Patasala forming a unique ecosystem. The national park is home to numerous reptiles like the water monitor lizard, pythons to name a few. Bhitarkanika is also home to numerous animals like the deer, hyenas, wild boar, etc, and migratory birds which make it their home during the winter season lending a vibrant hue to the eco-system."

If you are planning a visit to Bhitarkanika National Park, you firstly need to reach Cuttack which is located at a distance of 140 km from the park. From there, you can either take a cab or bus to reach Bhadrak which is 70 km away from the national park.