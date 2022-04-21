World’s Longest Roller Coaster: The Beast can be included in any ranking of the world’s top man-made wonders. The Beast was hailed as America’s ultimate roller coaster when it originally opened to the public on April 14, 1979. It shattered all previous marks for the world’s longest and fastest ride. According to the park, it is now planning to enlarge the track by 2 feet to further strengthen its grip on the record.Also Read - Sleeping pilot overflies Australian island destination

The Beast, Kings Island's world-famous roller coaster, will set a new World Record in 2022. The coaster retained the title of World's Longest Wooden Roller Coaster when it was opened in 1979. Due to offseason re-tracking and re-profiling work, which features a steeper first drop, it will break its own record by two feet, from 7,359 to 7,361 feet, when it opens for the season in May.

Check this official statement:

The legendary Beast roller coaster will break its own world record as the longest wooden roller coaster by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work. BLOG: https://t.co/bCchK8Me9X #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/CqnqvqO90a — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) March 30, 2022



Price for single-day admission:

Adult: $ 54.99 (Rs 4187.35 approx)

Kids: $ 45.99 (Rs 3502.02 approx)

Price for golden season pass:

Adult: $ 135 (Rs 10,280.25 approx)

Kids: $ 120 (Rs 9137.26 approx)

Crews began the huge process of upgrading more than 2,000 feet of the coaster’s track in November of last year. In addition, the first drop has been re-profiled from 45 degrees to 53 degrees, allowing it to enter the tunnel at a lower angle and provide a buttery-smooth transition from the first tunnel to the second drop.

Height: 11o ft

Speed: 65 mph

Duration: 4 minute

Keep the following things in mind:

A wooden roller coaster with a combination of banked curves and tunnels that travels at high speeds.

Each rider is secured across the thighs and pelvis by a unique lap bar and seatbelt.

This ride may not be able to handle customers of a larger size due to the nature of the constraint.

