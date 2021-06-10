New Delhi: The year 2021, so far, has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride due to the COVID-19 global health scare. More often than not, one question that keeps coming to our minds is – which is the best place to live right now? Which is the safest place in the world to live in 2021 at this time of COVID-19 pandemic? Here, we have all the answers for you. Read on. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: Symptoms of Blood Clot to Watch Out For | Causes, When to Call Doctor And More

Which is the best city to live in 2021?

According to a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, a city in New Zealand is considered to be the best city in the world to live in right now. Yes, you read that right!

New Zealand's Auckland has found the top spot as the most liveable city in the global ranking. Can we move there already? However, unfortunately, Vienna, the city in Austria that was at the top spot in 2018 and 2019, finds no mention in top ten cities this year. This was in the wake of severe COVID-19 cases that hit Austria severely. Well, the survey was not conducted in the year 2020.

Meanwhile Osaka in Japan, which was in fourth place in the 2019 survey, is in the second place this year. Australia did very well in the latest survey, with Adelaide grabbing the third place, Perth in sixth position, and Brisbane in the 10th place. Melbourne on the other hand stood eighth alongside Geneva in Switzerland. Check out the full list here.

The top 10 most livable cities in the world, and their scores according to The Global Liveability Index 2021, are:

Auckland, New Zealand (96.0)

Osaka, Japan (94.2)

Adelaide, Australia (94.0)

Wellington, New Zealand (93.7)

Tokyo, Japan (93.7)

Perth, Australia (93.3)

Zurich, Switzerland (92.8)

Geneva, Switzerland (92.5)

Melbourne, Australia (92.5)

Brisbane, Australia (92.4)

The survey looked at five broad categories: stability, culture and environment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. New Zealand had some of the toughest lockdown rules that enabled the country to reopen, and allow its citizens greater freedom than other countries.

Sadly, even India, that is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus cases, has found no mention in the top spots of the list.