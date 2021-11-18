New Delhi: India is undoubtedly the land of mysteries and unbelievable wonders. One such interesting fact is that our country is home to one of the cleanest rivers in the world. Know where is it? Scroll down to find out.Also Read - No More Hungry Up In The Air As IndiGo To Resume On-Board Meal Services

The Ministry of Jal Shakti Declares This River as The Cleanest River in The World

Recently, the Jal Shakti Ministry declared the Umngot river in Meghalaya as the cleanest in the country. The ministry took to Twitter share a stunning image of the crystal-clear river.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti wrote on Twitter:

“It seems as if the boat is in the air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya.”

Here, Take a Look:

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/pvVsSdrGQE — Ministry of Jal Shakti 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) November 16, 2021

Interesting Facts

Popularly known as Dawki river, river Umngot is 100 kilometre from Shillong in Meghalaya.

You can also see the greenery at the bottom of the boat floating on the crystal-clear river in the image.

In fact, he boat appears to be flying mid-air instead of floating on water in the photo shared by the ministry.

In the tweet, the Minister thanked the people of the state for keeping their rivers clean.

For the uninitiated, Umngot flows in Mawlynnong village, close to India’s border with Bangladesh, which is touted as “Asia’s Cleanest Village”. The river acts as a natural divide between Jaintia and Khasi hills, before finally flowing into Bangladesh.