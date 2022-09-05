Bandipore: One of the largest fresh water lakes in South Asia is the Wular lake. Flocked buy tourists everyday, this gorgeous lake is situated near Bandipora town in North Kashmir. In a recent development pertaining to the tourism of the lake, the administrative authorities here have decided to construct a a non-motorable walkway that will only enrich the tourist experience here.Also Read - A Starry Night: India's First Ever Night Sky Sanctuary To Be Set Up In Ladakh Soon!

According to the locals in the area, the admin so far has been neglecting the maintenance aspect of this pristine lake. But, after the Wular festival, the words of the Divisional Commissioner came as a relief to the people of the area.

The Divisional Commissioner said that a non-motorable walkway will be constructed around the lake so that more people can be attracted to it.

BENEFITS OF NON-MOTOTRABLE WALKWAY AT WULAR LAKE

Wular is abundant in terms of biodiversity and other natural resources. The Divisional Commissioner also said that the lake has the potential to change the socio-economic status of people of the region.

The Valley has been witnessing record tourist footfalls this year, and the walkway will only increase the tourist attraction of the lake.

This new development will also create employment opportunities to the local people by boosting tourism.

A local resident named Gulzar Ahmed said that governments from time to time did not pay much attention to conserve the Wular Lake, reports news agency IANS. Ahmed said that despite being one of the largest lakes in Asia, Wular has been neglected by different governments for years.

WHY WULAR LAKE IS A FREQUENTED TORUSIT SPOT?

One of the largest freshwater lakes in India, Wular Lake beautiful sprawls across almost 200 sq km. a striking feature about this lake is that its basin is said to have formed as a result of tectonic plate activity. And hence sometimes it varies in the area it covers. Science and its wonders! Calm water sad n mighty winds – is a unique combination people often enjoy here. One of of the favourite tourist s spots, travelers can also indulge into boating, water sports and water skiing. Like a cherry on top, the sunset view is purely vivid and soothing.

A Birdwatcher’s delight: Do you enjoy watching birds? Then you have another reason to visit Wular lake. If lucky people also report of spotting birds slike Eurasian sparrow, black-eared kite, short-toed eagle, rock dove, alpine swift, Himalayan woodpecker, and few others.