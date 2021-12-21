New Delhi: If you come to think about it, nothing tops the romanticism and window-side sightseeing opportunities of a train ride that are deeply stimulating and blissful. What better than a scenery of rocky terrains, lush green plantations, undulating gorges, and dramatic slopes? Well, here we have listed out some of the most stunning train routes in India, that you should travel through at least once in a lifetime. Check them out.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Begin Direct Train From Udaipur to Katra | Check Full Schedule

7 Breathtaking Train Journeys in India You Should Experience at Least Once in a Lifetime

1. Konkan Railway (Mumbai-Goa)

The stunning Konkan Railway route takes you through the majestic and magnificent Sahyadri mountain ranges, a number of breathtaking curves, river bridges, undulant lakes and cascading waterfalls.

2. Desert Queen (Jaisalmer-Jodhpur)

Ye nahi dekha, toh kya dekha holds absolutely true for this train route as you’d be able to witness the golden hues of the desert sand and camels grazing in the distance during your journey. So, what are you waiting for? Go on a desert safari aboard this train and experience a visual delight.

3. Himalayan Queen Toy Train (Kalka-Shimla)

This stunning route was added by UNESCO to the mountain railways of India World Heritage Site in 2008. For the uninitiated, the Kalka-Shimla Railway route passes through the most mountainous stretch between Kalka and Shimla, which offers stunning views of the valley, the hills and the picture-perfect hamlets. This train ride is most magical in the colder months when a blanket of snow turns the landscape into a winter wonderland. Have you travelled through this route yet?

4. Island Express (Kanyakumari-Trivandrum)

The two-hour breathtaking journey from the southern tip of India to God’s Own Country is one of the most beautiful sights you will ever behold. The train will take you through a dense green expanse pleasant to the eye and offers a view of nature at its pristine best leaving you all the more delighted and serene.

5. Matheran Hill Railway (Matheran-Neral)

You can take this train ride from Neral to Matheran to immerse yourself in the splendour of the lush green Western Ghats. With hills above and plains below, this narrow-gauge heritage route offers a dreamy experience cutting through the lush green forests. What more do you want? While the route remains shut during the rainy season, a post-monsoon ride along the route gives magnificent views of the gushing waterfalls. What are you waiting for then? Plan your next trip here.

6. Kangra Valley Railway (Pathankot-Jogindernagar)

The beautiful train ride takes you through the sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley of Himachal from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar and offers stunning views of the scenic mountains. On your journey, you’ll spot majestic forts, beautiful temples, tea plantations and pine trees. For the unversed, this stunning toy train crosses 950 bridges and is used for daily commute by the local people too. Ever been on it?

7. Kashmir Valley Railway (Jammu-Baramulla)

Not only enthralling, but Kashmir Railway is one of the most challenging railway projects of the Indian rail system. It crosses the major earthquake zones, high altitude mountain passes and terrain, in extreme cold. The route is picturesque from the very beginning.